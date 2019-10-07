Monday, Oct 07, 2019 | Last Update : 09:09 PM IST

India, All India

Haste with which Maharashtra govt acted in Aarey condemnable: NCP

PTI
Published : Oct 7, 2019, 7:46 pm IST
Updated : Oct 7, 2019, 7:46 pm IST

The Supreme Court on Monday restrained authorities from cutting anymore trees in Mumbai's Aarey to set up a Metro car shed.

The Supreme Court on Monday restrained authorities from cutting anymore trees in Mumbai's Aarey to set up a Metro car shed. (Photo: ANI)
 The Supreme Court on Monday restrained authorities from cutting anymore trees in Mumbai's Aarey to set up a Metro car shed. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: The opposition NCP on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court decision on Aarey, and blamed the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government for the "haste" with which it chopped trees there in the last couple of days.

"The haste with which the Maharashtra Government acted over the weekend in cutting the trees is condemnable," NCP leader Supriya Sule said.

"The Supreme Court decision on Aarey is welcome. However what is worrying is the admission of the Maharashtra Government in the SC that the necessary number of trees have already been cut," Sule tweeted.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit thanked the Supreme Court for ruling in favour of the student activists in the Aarey matter. "Thank you #SupremeCourt for standing by the protectors of #Nature. #SaveAarey @ConserveAarey," he tweeted.

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti took potshots on Twitter to say that the issue of trees in the Aarey was more important than Kashmiri lives. "Aarey trees > Kashmiri lives," she tweeted on Monday.

The Supreme Court on Monday restrained authorities from cutting anymore trees in Mumbai's Aarey to set up a Metro car shed.

A special bench comprising justices Arun Mishra and Ashok Bhushan said it will have to examine the entire thing and posted the matter for hearing on October 21 before its forest bench.

"Don't cut anything now," the bench said.

Tags: ncp, devendra fadnavis, sc, aarey colony
Location: India, Maharashtra

Latest From India

The Supreme Court on Monday restrained authorities from cutting anymore trees in Mumbai's Aarey to set up a Metro car shed. (Photo: ANI)

2,141 trees cut in Aarey Colony, will construct Metro: MMRCL

Clad in a saree and sporting sindur, Nusrat Jahan had attended Durga puja celebrations of Suruchi Sangha with her husband on Sunday. (Photo: Instagram)

Nusrat Jahan in firing line of Muslim cleric for celebrating Durga puja

The incident took place on Sunday when the bridge broke apart in the middle. (Photo: ANI)

Gujarat: Bridge in Junagadh collapses, several trapped

Union minister Prakash Javadekar. (Photo: File)

No issue in expressing the desire: Javadekar on Uddhav Thackeray's statement

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone 11 Pro review: The Bugatti La Voiture Noire of smartphones

2

Surprise as new iPhone revealed in stunning leak

3

Samsung Galaxy M30s review: Guess who's back in the mid-range game?

4

Ranveer Singh buys Lamborgini at this price; know here

5

Warning: Malicious flaw affects 1 billion WhatsApp users

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham