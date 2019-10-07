Monday, Oct 07, 2019 | Last Update : 02:30 PM IST

India, All India

From attacks to killing cops: Pakistan distributes tasks among top three terror groups

ANI
Published : Oct 7, 2019, 12:47 pm IST
Updated : Oct 7, 2019, 12:47 pm IST

Intelligence agencies have warned that terror groups have been assigned tasks to carry out attacks in Valley and parts of India.

A document exclusively accessed by ANI says a meeting was held at a location in Pulwama last week where three terror groups were briefed about the responsibilities assigned to them by their masters. (Representational Image)
 A document exclusively accessed by ANI says a meeting was held at a location in Pulwama last week where three terror groups were briefed about the responsibilities assigned to them by their masters. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: With the help of Pakistan Army and ISI, three top terrorist organisations-- Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) have distributed responsibilities to carry out terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, other parts of India and for political and police killings.

A document exclusively accessed by ANI says a meeting was held at a location in Pulwama last week where three terror groups were briefed about the responsibilities assigned to them by their masters.

"There is a credible input that terrorists have recently held a joint meeting at an unspecified location in Pulwama in which different operational responsibilities were assigned to different terrorist groups as a future strategy," the document says.

According to the document, intelligence agencies have warned that these terror groups backed by Pakistan have been assigned tasks to carry out attacks in Valley, parts of India, and for killing policemen and political leaders.

"JeM has been assigned the responsibility of carrying out the attack along the national highway. LeT has been given responsibility to carrying the attack on interior security installations while as HM has been assigned the task to ensure shutdown and Police/Political killings," the alert says.

Hizbul Mujahideen has been also asked to create unrest and target local people. These terrorist organisations have been tasked to ensure shutdown in the valley and carry out attacks in case of any positive development, sources said.

Security forces have been asked to follow standard operating procedures and co-ordinate constantly with intelligence agencies, local police and Indian Army.

"Pakistan-sponsored terrorist outfits, especially Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen have been pressuring people not to carry out their daily chores. They forced people to close shops and petrol pumps, but pumps are open and we have ensured that shops are open wherever people want to open them," Dilbagh Singh had told ANI in September.

Tags: let, jem, hizbul mujahideen, pakistan army, kashmir issue
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

As polls near, Uddhav Thackeray recalls a 'promise made to Balasaheb'

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had on Sunday said employees who did not join duty before the deadline (6 pm on Saturday) set by the government would not be taken back. (Photo: PTI)

T'gana transport corporation to challenge govt's decision to sack employees on strike

The cutting of trees is being opposed by green activists and local residents. (Photo: File)

'No more trees to be axed,' says Supreme Court on Mumbai's Aarey

BJP leader Amit Malviya on Sunday took a swipe at the Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for 'imitating' Prime Minister Narendra Modi after she hugged Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. (Photo: ANI)

'Hugplomacy': BJP's Amit Malviya takes a dig at Priyanka of 'imitating' PM

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone 11 Pro review: The Bugatti La Voiture Noire of smartphones

2

Surprise as new iPhone revealed in stunning leak

3

Samsung Galaxy M30s review: Guess who's back in the mid-range game?

4

Ranveer Singh buys Lamborgini at this price; know here

5

Warning: Malicious flaw affects 1 billion WhatsApp users

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham