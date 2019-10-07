Monday, Oct 07, 2019 | Last Update : 10:52 AM IST

BJP corporator, family members shot dead by gunmen in Maharashtra

Incident took place late Sunday night when BJP corporator Ravindra Kharat and his family members were inside their residence.

All the injured were rushed to the hospitals nearby, but declared dead during treatment. (Representational Image)
Mumbai: A BJP corporator and four of his family members were on Sunday shot dead at his residence in Maharastra's Jalgaon district by three gunmen, the police said.

The incident took place late Sunday night when BJP corporator Ravindra Kharat (55) and his family members were inside their residence, police said.

"The shooters with country made pistol and knife entered the leader's home and sprayed bullets on him and his family members," a senior police officer said.

"After firing all the assailants fled the spot but later surrendered themselves at the police station," he said, adding that the weapons used to commit the crime have been recovered.

All the injured were rushed to the hospitals nearby, but declared dead during treatment.

Apart from Kharat, the others who died have been identified as his brother Sunil (56), sons Premsagar (26) and Rohit (25) and one more person named as Gajare, the officer said, adding that the exact reason behind the killing is yet to be ascertained.

An offence of murder has been registered at Bajarpeth police station and interrogation of the accused is going on, he said.

