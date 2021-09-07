Tuesday, Sep 07, 2021 | Last Update : 01:56 PM IST

  PM Modi launches key initiatives in education sector
PM Modi launches key initiatives in education sector

PTI
Published : Sep 7, 2021, 1:10 pm IST
Updated : Sep 7, 2021, 1:10 pm IST

PM expressed confidence that the measures will not only make the education system globally competitive but also make the youth future-ready

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during launching key initiatives in education sector at the inaugural conclave of Shikshak Parv, via video conferencing in New Delhi. (PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during launching key initiatives in education sector at the inaugural conclave of Shikshak Parv, via video conferencing in New Delhi. (PTI)

New Delhi: The teaching-learning process in the country has to be constantly redefined and redesigned to make our education sector world-class, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

The prime minister also launched several initiatives in the education sector, asserting that they will play an important role in shaping India's future.

 

Addressing the inaugural conclave of 'Shikshak Parv' through video-conferencing, he expressed confidence that these measures will not only make our education system globally competitive but also make the youth future-ready.

"We have to constantly redefine and redesign our teaching-learning process in order to make our education sector world-class. In this rapidly changing era, our teachers also have to learn about new systems and techniques rapidly. The country is preparing its teachers for these changes," he said in his address.

"During Covid, we have all witnessed capabilities of our education sector. There were a lot of challenges, but you solved all challenges swiftly. Online classes, group video calls, online exams - terms such as these weren't heard by many earlier," he added.

 

Modi launched the Indian Sign Language Dictionary (audio and text embedded sign language video for the hearing impaired, in conformity with Universal Design of Learning), Talking Books (audio books for the visually impaired), School Quality Assurance and Assessment Framework of CBSE, NISHTHA teachers' training programme for NIPUN Bharat and Vidyanjali portal (for facilitating education volunteers, donors and CSR contributors for school development).

"Today, on the occasion of Shikshak Parv, many new schemes have been started. These initiatives are also important because the country is currently celebrating the nectar festival of freedom. Taking new resolutions for how India will be after 100 years of independence," the prime minister said.

 

"For development of any nation, education needs to be both equitable and inclusive. For the same, the country is including talking books and audio books as part of education. Based on UDL, an Indian sign language dictionary has been developed.

"You all are aware that for the progress of any country, education should not only be inclusive but should also be equitable. That is why, today the country is making technology like talking books and audio books a part of education, he added.

People participation has been a key aspect of the government's decision-making in the seven years, he said and cited programmes like 'Swachh Bharat' and move to boost digital transactions among the poor to assert that the kind of work done during this period could not have been imagined otherwise.

 

"When the society does something together, then the desired results must be met. Public participation is again becoming the national character of India. In the last six-seven years, due to the power of public participation, such things have been done in India, which no one could have imagined.

"From the formulation of the New Education Policy (NEP) to its implementation, there has been contribution of academicians, experts, teachers, at every level. You all deserve praise for this. Now we have to take this participation to a new level, we also have to involve the society in it," he said.

The theme of the Shikshak Parv-2021' is Quality and Sustainable Schools: Learnings from Schools in India.

 

On the occasion, Modi also lauded performance of the Indian players in the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, saying they have inspired youngsters.

He said he has asked the players to visit at least 75 schools each during the ongoing 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' programme, and that they have accepted his request. 

