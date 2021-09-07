Tuesday, Sep 07, 2021 | Last Update : 03:57 PM IST

  India   All India  07 Sep 2021  Mehbooba Mufti allegedly under house arrest
India, All India

Mehbooba Mufti allegedly under house arrest

ANI
Published : Sep 7, 2021, 1:57 pm IST
Updated : Sep 7, 2021, 1:57 pm IST

She further slammed the Central government for expressing concerns for the Afghan people and denying the same to Kashmiris

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti (PTI file photo)
 Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti (PTI file photo)

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti alleged on Tuesday that she has been put under house arrest.
In a tweet, Mufti claimed that the administration has said that situation is far from normal in Kashmir.

She further slammed the Central government for expressing concerns for the Afghan people and denying the same to Kashmiris.

 

"GOI expresses concern for the rights of Afghan people but wilfully denies the same to Kashmiris. I've been placed under house arrest today because according to admin the situation is far from normal in Kashmir. This exposes their fake claims of normalcy," the PDP chief said in a tweet.

Earlier today Jammu and Kashmir Police said that most of the restrictions had been eased, including the Internet shutdown, and the situation is fully normal in both regions of Kashmir and Jammu.

Restrictions were imposed and internet and mobile services were suspended immediately after the demise of former Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.
Mufti on last Wednesday informed that Geelani passed away at the age of 91.

 

Tags: mehboob mufti, house arrest, ammu and kashmir police
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

The right to live with dignity clause takes into account the emotional abuse of women. (AFP Photo)

46 pc rise in complaints of crimes against women in 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during launching key initiatives in education sector at the inaugural conclave of Shikshak Parv, via video conferencing in New Delhi. (PTI)

PM Modi launches key initiatives in education sector

Air India's pilots' union and several other airlines had earlier written to the DGCA to stop BA tests as they increased the risk of infection. (Representational image: PTI)

COVID: Breath analyser tests set to resume for pilots, crew as situation improves

Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Postpone NEET exam, let students have fair chance: Rahul to govt

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham