Tuesday, Sep 07, 2021 | Last Update : 07:51 AM IST

  India   All India  07 Sep 2021  Dealing with China a top priority, says S. Jaishankar ahead of Brics summit
India, All India

Dealing with China a top priority, says S. Jaishankar ahead of Brics summit

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Sep 7, 2021, 6:45 am IST
Updated : Sep 7, 2021, 6:45 am IST

With the situation in Afghanistan likely to be discussed prominently at Thursday’s Brics Summit

The meeting will be attended by the President of Brazil Jair Bolsanaro, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of China Xi Jinping, and President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa. Representational Image. (Twitter)
 The meeting will be attended by the President of Brazil Jair Bolsanaro, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of China Xi Jinping, and President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa. Representational Image. (Twitter)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chair the 13th Brics (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) summit on Thursday in a virtual format that will be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Brazilian and South African Presidents, New Delhi said on Monday even as external affairs minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar once again blamed Beijing for the Sino-Indian border flare-up last year which, he said, had taken the bilateral relationship in a “different direction”.  

With the situation in Afghanistan likely to be discussed prominently at Thursday’s Brics Summit following the ignominious exit of American troops from the strife-torn nation last month and the takeover by the Pakistan-backed Taliban, Mr Jaishankar nevertheless described the United States as a “premium power” but said it was “struggling with new manifestations of wielding power”. He was speaking at a virtual event on “Why the Quad matters” at Australian National University’s “J.G. Crawford Oration-2021” on Monday.

 

On China, Mr Jaishankar said that the Chinese had deployed a large number of troops in “operational mode” in Ladakh and that led to the serious clash at Galwan valley last June which resulted in bilateral ties heading in a “different direction”. He said the challenges in dealing with Beijing were a top priority for India.

At the Brics Summit, the Counter Terrorism Action Plan, which was recently “adopted and recommended for consideration by the Brics Summit” by the national security advisors (NSAs) of the five member-nations, is all set to be presented before the leaders. India’s NSA Ajit Doval may also “raise the issue of cross-border terrorism and activities of groups such as the (Pakistan-based) Lashkar-e-Tayyeba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) which enjoy state support and threaten peace and security” in a report he is due to present before the five leaders. The action plan aims to “strengthen existing mechanisms of cooperation in areas such as financing and combating terrorism, misuse of the internet by terrorists, curbing the travel of terrorists, border controls, protection of soft targets, information sharing, capacity building, and regional and international cooperation”.

 

New Delhi said, “As part of India’s ongoing chairship of Brics in 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the 13th Brics Summit on 9 September 2021 in virtual format.

The meeting will be attended by the President of Brazil Jair Bolsanaro, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of China Xi Jinping, and President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa. India’s NSA Ajit Doval, president of the New Development Bank Marcos Troyjo, the pro tempore chair of the Brics Business Council Onkar Kanwar and pro tempore chair of the Brics Women’s Business Alliance, Dr Sangita Reddy, will present reports on the outcomes pursued this year under their respective tracks to the leaders during the summit."

 

The theme for the summit is "BRICS@15: Intra-BRICS cooperation for continuity, consolidation and consensus". India had outlined four priority areas for its chairship, including counter terrorism, using digital and technological tools for achieving SDGs.

This is the second time Mr Modi will be chairing the Brics Summit. Earlier he had chaired the summit in Goa in 2016.

Tags: brics summit, narendra modi, 13th brics summit, vladimir putin, xi jinping, s. jaishankar, sino-indian border flare-up, j.g. crawford oration-2021, galwan valley, counter terrorism action plan, ajit doval, lashkar-e-tayyeba, jaish-e-mohammed, jair bolsanaro, cyril ramaphosa, troyjo, onkar kanwar, dr sangita reddy, brics women’s business alliance
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Telling the Centre that it was testing the court’s patience for showing no respect for its judgments, the top court gave the Centre time till September 13 to come back with its response. (PTI)

Centre emasculating tribunals by not making appointments & testing patience, says SC

Haryana BKU chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni said that they had given a deadline of September 6 to the administration to meet their demands. (Twitter)

Mobile internet suspended, section 144 imposed in Karnal ahead of farmers' protest

Abhishek Banerjee represents the Diamond Harbour seat of West Bengal in the Lok Sabha. (Photo: PTI)

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee appears before ED in money laundering case

A health worker inoculates a woman with the jab of Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a branch of State Bank of India in Siliguri. (Photo: AFP)

India logs 38,948 fresh Covid cases, lowest fatalities reported in 167 days

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham