Tuesday, Sep 07, 2021 | Last Update : 11:05 PM IST

  India   All India  07 Sep 2021  Afghanistan's takeover by Taliban will benefit Pakistan, harm India: Owaisi
India, All India

Afghanistan's takeover by Taliban will benefit Pakistan, harm India: Owaisi

PTI
Published : Sep 7, 2021, 8:56 pm IST
Updated : Sep 7, 2021, 8:56 pm IST

Owaisi was talking to reporters on the occasion of former MP Atiq Ahmad and his wife joining AIMIM

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Twitter@farhazkhanAIMIM)
 AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Twitter@farhazkhanAIMIM)

Lucknow: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban is not good for India and it will benefit Pakistan.

"Over Rs 35,000 crore of our taxpayers' money has been invested in developmental works of Afghanistan. Now the Taliban has come there. The changes in Afghanistan are not good for India, Owaisi said in reply to a question on the effect of the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan on UP politics.

 

Whatever is happening (in Afghanistan) will benefit Pakistan more. This should be understood," he said.

Owaisi was talking to reporters on the occasion of former MP Atiq Ahmad and his wife joining AIMIM.

Presently lodged in a Gujarat jail in one of the several criminal cases pending against him, Ahmad joined the Owaisi's party months ahead of the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Owaisi has been making efforts to expand the party across the country and he has had reasonable success in Maharashtra and Bihar. The party, however, could not make gains in West Bengal.

Talking about the Afghan issue earlier on September 2 in Hyderabad, Owaisi had asked the NDA government to say whether it considered the Taliban as a terrorist organisation or not.

 

"We are asking the Modi government. Say this clearly. Do you consider the Taliban as a terrorist organisation or not? If you don't, India is chairman of the UN Sanction Committee. Will you delist the top 100 leaders of Taliban, Haqqani leaders? If you don't, will you include them in the UAPA terror list?" he said.

Tags: asaduddin owaisi, taliban, afghanistan

Latest From India

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI file photo)

Political parties should set example, avoid gatherings: CM Uddhav Thackeray

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus began on March 1. (AFP Photo)

India administers 70 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses till date

The right to live with dignity clause takes into account the emotional abuse of women. (AFP Photo)

46 pc rise in complaints of crimes against women in 2021

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti (PTI file photo)

Mehbooba Mufti allegedly under house arrest

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham