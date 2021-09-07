Tuesday, Sep 07, 2021 | Last Update : 03:57 PM IST

  India   All India  07 Sep 2021  46 pc rise in complaints of crimes against women in 2021
India, All India

46 pc rise in complaints of crimes against women in 2021

PTI
Published : Sep 7, 2021, 2:53 pm IST
Updated : Sep 7, 2021, 2:53 pm IST

The highest number of complaints was received from Uttar Pradesh (10,084), followed by Delhi (2,147), Haryana (995) and Maharashtra (974)

The right to live with dignity clause takes into account the emotional abuse of women. (AFP Photo)
 The right to live with dignity clause takes into account the emotional abuse of women. (AFP Photo)

New Delhi: There was a 46 per cent rise in complaints of crimes against women in the first eight months of 2021 over the corresponding period of last year, and over half of these were from Uttar Pradesh, the National Commission for Women (NCW) said.

NCW chief Rekha Sharma said there has been a rise in the complaints because the commission has been regularly conducting awareness programs due to which the public is now more aware about its work.

 

The NCW received a total of 19,953 complaints of crimes against women from January to August this year, up from 13,618 in the corresponding period of 2020, it said.

In July, as many as 3,248 complaints were received by the NCW which is the highest in a month since June 2015, it added.

Of the 19,953 complaints, the highest number of 7,036 were recorded under the right to live with dignity clause, followed by 4,289 complaints of domestic violence and 2,923 complaints of harassment of married women or dowry harassment, the NCW said.

The right to live with dignity clause takes into account the emotional abuse of women.

As many as 1,116 complaints have been received regarding the offence of outraging modesty of women or molestation, followed by 1,022 complaints of rape and attempt to rape and 585 complaints of cyber crimes.

 

Among states and union territories, the highest number of complaints was received from Uttar Pradesh (10,084), followed by Delhi (2,147), Haryana (995) and Maharashtra (974), the commission said.

NCW chief Sharma said the rise in the number of complaints is because of increased awareness among women to report crimes.

"Also, the commission has always made it a point to launch new initiatives to help women. Keeping in line with this, we have launched a round-the-clock helpline number as well to provide support services to women in need where they can also register a complaint," Sharma told PTI.

Akansha Srivastava, founder of the Akanksha Foundation which works for education and empowerment of people by imparting knowledge on cyber safety, said the rise in complaints is due to more awareness among women to reach out for help.

 

"When complaints rise it is a good thing because it means more women have the courage to speak up and there are platforms in place now and they are aware of where to report. People are reaching out now. Earlier women might not be coming forward to lodge their complaint...they didn't know what they are going through is harassment but now they do, and they are coming forward to report which is a good thing," she said.

Tags: national commission for women (ncw), crimes against women
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti (PTI file photo)

Mehbooba Mufti allegedly under house arrest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during launching key initiatives in education sector at the inaugural conclave of Shikshak Parv, via video conferencing in New Delhi. (PTI)

PM Modi launches key initiatives in education sector

Air India's pilots' union and several other airlines had earlier written to the DGCA to stop BA tests as they increased the risk of infection. (Representational image: PTI)

COVID: Breath analyser tests set to resume for pilots, crew as situation improves

Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Postpone NEET exam, let students have fair chance: Rahul to govt

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham