Work not in vain: Rahul Gandhi to ISRO after moon lander loses contact

ANI
Published : Sep 7, 2019, 8:15 am IST
Updated : Sep 7, 2019, 8:15 am IST

His tweet came after 'Vikram', the lander of Chandrayaan-2 lost communication with the ground station.

'Congratulations to the team at ISRO for their incredible work on the Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission,' Rahul said.
 'Congratulations to the team at ISRO for their incredible work on the Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission,' Rahul said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated the team at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for their incredible work on the Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission.



"Congratulations to the team at #ISRO for their incredible work on the Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission. Your passion and dedication is an inspiration to every Indian. Your work is not in vain. It has laid the foundation for many more path-breaking and ambitious Indian space missions," tweeted ISRO.

The communication with Vikram lander was lost moments before its planned landing on the far side of the lunar surface on wee hours of Saturday.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K Sivan announced that communication with Vikram lander was lost at 2.1 km from Lunar surface.

"Vikram lander descend was normal and as planned till 2.1 km. Subsequently, communication with Vikram lander was lost. Data is being analyzed," Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K Sivan announced had said.

