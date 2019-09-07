Saturday, Sep 07, 2019 | Last Update : 08:51 AM IST

India, All India

Why President? Why not PM?: Modi’s reply to student's query at the ISRO Centre

ANI
Published : Sep 7, 2019, 8:30 am IST
Updated : Sep 7, 2019, 8:30 am IST

He was interacting with the group of students who were in Bengaluru to witness the Chandrayaan-2’s soft landing on the moon.

The Prime Minister also told the students to 'aim big in life and divide targets into small parts,' PM Modi (Photo: ANI)
 The Prime Minister also told the students to 'aim big in life and divide targets into small parts,' PM Modi (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: When a student present at the ISRO Centre here urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give him tips to become the President of India, the former jovially asked him why doesn’t he aim to become the Prime Minister instead.

He was interacting with the group of students who were here to witness the Chandrayaan-2’s soft landing on the moon.

“My aim is to become President of India so what steps I should follow,” asked the boy.

“Why President? Why not Prime Minister?” replied the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister also told the students to “aim big in life and divide targets into small parts. Go for achieving these small goals. Forget about what you missed and never let disappointment enter in the way.”

60 high school students who cleared an online space quiz last month were present at the ISRO to witness India’s endeavour.

The communication with Vikram lander was lost moments before its planned landing on the far side of the lunar surface.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K Sivan announced that communication with Vikram lander was lost at 2.1 km from Lunar surface.

“Vikram lander descend was normal and as planned till 2.1 km. Subsequently, communication with Vikram lander was lost. Data is being analyzed,” Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K Sivan announced.

Tags: isro, students, pm modi
Location: India, Karnataka

Latest From India

Rashid said she learnt from media reports that the Special Cell of the Delhi Police had filed an FIR against her 'for speaking out on the clampdown in Kashmir and the denial of basic rights to Kashmiris'. (Photo: File)

Politically motivated, pathetic attempt to silence me: Shehla Rashid on sedition case

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Efforts were worth it, so was journey: PM Modi to ISRO scientists

Modi also met students from Bhutan and asked them whether they befriended Indian students. He gave autographs and got a group photograph clicked with the students. (Photo: ANI)

Aim big; don't let disappointment come in way: PM to students at ISRO HQ

'Congratulations to the team at ISRO for their incredible work on the Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission,' Rahul said. (Photo: File)

Work not in vain: Rahul Gandhi to ISRO after moon lander loses contact

MOST POPULAR

1

Vivo Z1X review: Best smartphone under 20K

2

5 new Nokia phones launched: Details inside

3

Rare of its kind, two-headed snake spotted in Indonesia

4

WhatsApp group admin takes role seriously; rates posts, deletes members not upto mark

5

Delhi restaurant introduces ‘Article 370’ thali for J&K residents, read details here

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham