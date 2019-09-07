Saturday, Sep 07, 2019 | Last Update : 09:04 PM IST

India, All India

Well crafted strategy needed to make India 5 trillion dollar economy: Former PM Manmohan Singh

ANI
Published : Sep 7, 2019, 7:44 pm IST
Updated : Sep 7, 2019, 7:44 pm IST

Earlier Singh had hit out at PM Narendra Modi saying that 'all-round mismanagement' is responsible for the 'worrisome' state of the economy.

Former PM Manmohan SIngh addressing students at Laxmipat University. (Photo: ANI)
 Former PM Manmohan SIngh addressing students at Laxmipat University. (Photo: ANI)

Jaipur: Acknowledging economic slowdown, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday stressed the need for adopting "a well-conceived national strategy to make India a 5 trillion dollar economy."

"Presently our country seems to have slowed down somewhat. The rate of GDP is declining. The investment rate is stagnant. Farmers are in distress. The banking system is facing a crisis, and unemployment is going up. We need a well-conceived national strategy to make India a 5 trillion economy," said Singh in his address at Laxmipat University.

Earlier Singh had hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government alleging that "all-round mismanagement" is responsible for the "worrisome" state of the economy.

"The state of the economy today is deeply worrying. The last quarter's GDP growth rate of 5 per cent signals that we are in the midst of a prolonged slowdown. India has the potential to grow at a much faster rate but all-round mismanagement by the Modi government has resulted in this slowdown," he had said.

"Our youth, farmers and farmworkers, entrepreneurs and the marginalised sections deserve better. India cannot afford to continue down on this path. Therefore, I urge the government to put aside vendetta politics, and reach out to all sane voices and thinking minds, to steer our economy out of this man-made crisis," the former prime minister added.

Prime Minister Modi had earlier said that India would become a 5 trillion dollar economy in the next five years.

Tags: manmohan singh, economy
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

Latest From India

Marathwada is one of the biggest regions in the state, encompassing districts such as Aurangabad, Beed, Hingoli, Latur, Nanded among others, it is also one of the most drought-affected regions. (Photo: ANI)

Will make Marathwada draught-free in coming years: Devendra Fadnavis

Major Opposition parties including the Congress have been accusing the central government of misusing institutions like the Election Commission and the CBI. (Photo: ANI)

SC, EC, CBI are expected to function independently: Manmohan Singh

The Maharashtra government's decision to allow around 2,700 trees to be cut in Aarey Milk Colony to make way for a carshed of Mumbai Metro is facing a lot of opposition. (Photo: @BearGrylls)

Mumbai: Students seek Bear Grylls' help for 'Save Aarey Trees' campaign

A view of ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network Control Centre in Bengaluru. (Photo: ISRO/ ANI)

'A complex mission, achieved 90-95 per cent of objectives,' says ISRO on Chandrayaan 2

MOST POPULAR

1

Mumbai: Students seek Bear Grylls' help for 'Save Aarey Trees' campaign

2

Apple could launch low-cost iPhone in 2020

3

Huami launches new range of wearable devices

4

Mission Gaganyaan: IAF completes first level of selecting astronauts from pilots pool

5

Here's what PM Modi wrote in visitor's book after Ganpati darshan

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

On Thursday, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Katrina Kaif attended a press conference of 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards. The stars were looking glamourous and had a lot of fun at the prestigious event that took place in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Salman, Katrina spread glamour at IIFA Press Conference; view pics

Amidst heavy rains in Mumbai, the makers of 'Chhichhore' arranged a special screening for Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saqeeb Saleem, Zaheer Iqbal, Aayush Sharma and others attended the screeening of Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Vicky, Sonakshi, Sanya & others attend Chhichhore screening

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra bids adieu to her house's Ganpati Bappa on Tuesday after worshipping him for one and half days. The actress enjoyed every moment of Ganesh Visarjan with husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and sister Shamita Shetty. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shilpa Shetty dances during Ganesh Visarjan; see pics

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and others visited Business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's house, Antilia in Mumbai to seek lord Ganesha's blessings. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Aamir, Ranbir-Alia, Madhuri, Katrina & others visit Ambani's Antilia for Ganpati

Last night, Bollywood as well as TV celebrities like Sonu Sood, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Dutt and others welcomed Lord Ganesha at home for the 11-day Ganpati festival. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Shilpa, Sonu, Vivek & others bring Ganpati Bappa home

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham