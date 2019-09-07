Saturday, Sep 07, 2019 | Last Update : 02:33 AM IST

India, All India

Tarun Gogoi writes to CJI, seeks NRC process review

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Sep 7, 2019, 2:01 am IST
Updated : Sep 7, 2019, 2:01 am IST

Tarun also described the present situation as “grave and unprecedented”.

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi. (Photo: File)
Guwahati: Former Assam chief minister and veteran Congress leader Tarun Gogoi here on Friday wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of India where he said that all section of people of Assam, irrespective of caste, creed and religion, have expressed their resentment after the publication of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.

He also described the present situation as “grave and unprecedented” and pleaded before the Chief Justice to review the whole issue so that justice is given to those left out.

Mr Gogoi, who released his letter to local news channels and media, said, “It was expected that the NRC authority would be more cautious and the final NRC list would be error-free but unfortunately it has been found to be contrary as lakh of people belonging to all communities and religion were excluded from the list, which has created a lot of confusion and uncertainty.”

He added, “I am also convinced today that NRC authority headed by Mr Prateek Hajela, IAS, has not discharged his duty and responsibility efficiently and effectively as per your direction although more than 50,000 government officials were engaged and approximately `1,200 crore was spent.”

Mr Gogoi further stated, “The final NRC has been rejected by almost all the political parties, social organisation, intellectuals and various youth organisations of the state.”

“The most surprising fact is the stand of the state government, contrary to Government of India, as expressed by finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma rejecting the final list and exposing anomalies.”

In his letter to the CJI, he said, “The state government, if I am not wrong, is trying to blame the SC as they have been making allegations that they had their limitations due to interference of the SC while SC was not the implementing authority but the fact is that Government of India was the implementing agency of the NRC.”

Mr Gogoi said, “Now the question arises about the fate of lakh of people who were left of the NRC final list. They have been asked to move to Foreigners Tribunal to prove their citizenship and undergo all sorts of difficulties and hardships by dragging them to the court not because of their fault but due to the callousness and inefficiency of the NRC implementing authority.”

He also referred as to how the individuals, relatives and family members of Army, police personnel, freedom fighters, MLAs, ex-MLAs besides the family member of former President of India Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed have been left out of NRC list even after having all the valid documents, including Indian passport.

Tags: tarun gogoi, national register of citizens
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

