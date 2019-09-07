Saturday, Sep 07, 2019 | Last Update : 04:34 PM IST

Stalin questions question paper which propagates caste discrimination

The question paper doing rounds on social media has drawn severe criticism from Tamil Nadu leaders as well.

 Taking to Twitter Stalin wrote, "Shocked and appalled to see that a Class 6 Kendriya Vidyalaya exam contains questions that propagate caste discrimination and communal division. Those who are responsible for drafting this Question Paper must be prosecuted under appropriate provisions of law." (Photo: File | ANI)

New Delhi: DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday showed concern over a set of questions which were based on caste stereotypes.

Stalin tweeted, "Shocked and appalled to see that a Class 6 Kendriya Vidyalaya exam contains questions that propagate caste discrimination and communal division. Those who are responsible for drafting this Question Paper must be prosecuted under appropriate provisions of law."

The questions that were highlighted by Stalin were, "What do you mean by 'Dalit'?" with options given as 'foreigenrs', 'untouchables', 'middle class', 'upper class'.

Another question which was asked was "What is the most common stereotype about Muslims?

Following were the options given, 'Muslims do not send their girls to school', 'they are pure vegetarian', 'they do no sleep at all at the time of roza.'

The question paper was reportedly set for a class 6 CBSE curriculum.

AMMK leader TTV Dinakaran and RS MP Vaiko have also condemned the questions that were asked in the paper, News 18 reported.

"I strongly condemn CBSE for having a lesson on a sensitive topic without basic understanding on how it would impact the minds of the students. It is wrong to ask questions in this manner to young children. It sets a bad precedent. Action should be taken against people who have done this," Dhinakaran said in a statement.

However, the authenticity of the question paper is not verified and Kendriya Vidyalaya in Chennai has denied the content of such a paper. It also said they checked with other schools in Chennai, but they said there is no such paper.

