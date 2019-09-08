SIT visits girl's college, home who levelled sexual harassement charges against Chinmayanand

Saturday, Sep 07, 2019 | Last Update : 10:36 PM IST

The SIT was formed on the directions of the Supreme Court earlier this week to investigate the case.

The 16-member having experts from the field of forensic, cyber and law visited the college and its hostel where the girl was staying during her studies and later reached her home here. (Photo: File)
Shahjahanpur: A Special Investigating Team (SIT) on Saturday visited SS College and the home of its law student here in connection with the probe of sexual harassment charges levelled by her against former Union Minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand.

The 16-member having experts from the field of forensic, cyber and law visited the college and its hostel where the girl was staying during her studies and later reached her home here.

The SIT was formed on the directions of the Supreme Court earlier this week to investigate the case. The team is led by an Inspector General-rank officer and assisted by a Superintendent of Police (SP). The Allahabad High Court will monitor the probe adding the SIT will take note of the FIR and the cross-FIR filed in the case, the apex court had said in its directions to UP government.

State chief secretary has been directed to provide police protection to the woman and her family.

The law student had gone missing on August 24 after a video of her alleging that a person from 'Sant Samaj' had threatened to kill her and her parents went viral on social media.

The top court had taken suo moto cognisance of the issue after a group of lawyers led by advocate Shobha Gupta wrote a letter to Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi to take note of the case as they did not want another "Unnao case-like incident to happen". The woman was produced before the top court on August 30 after she was found in Rajasthan.

The court has also asked the state government to transfer the law student to a different college so that she can continue her education.

