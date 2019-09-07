Saturday, Sep 07, 2019 | Last Update : 02:34 AM IST

India, All India

Supreme Court notice to Centre on anti-terror UAPA law

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 7, 2019, 2:05 am IST
Updated : Sep 7, 2019, 2:05 am IST

The top court was moved by Delhi based PIL petitioner Sajal Awasthi and Association for Protection of Civil Rights.

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)
 Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought Centre’s response on public interest suits challenging the constitutional validity of the amended provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 2019, vesting in the government power to declare a person as “terrorist” and attach his properties.

“We will examine it,” said the bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Ashok Bhushan as notice was issued to the Centre on a PIL that has contended that the amended provisions violated the fundamental right to equality, freedom of speech and expression, including life and liberty.

The petitioners have sought declaration that the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amen-dment Act, 2019 was unconstitutional on the grounds of its being violative of Article 14 (equality before law), Article 19 (Freedom of speech and expression) and Article 21 (Right to life and liberty) of the Constitution.

The top court was moved by Delhi based PIL petitioner Sajal Awasthi and Association for Protection of Civil Rights.

Asserting that the right to dissent is a part and parcel of  the fundamental right to free speech and expression, the PIL petitioner has contended that the right to free speech and expression could not be curtailed or abridged in any manner or circumstances except for those mentioned in Article 19(2) of the Constitution. The amended statute, in the name of curbing terrorism, the PIL says, vests in the government powers to impose indirect restrictions on the right to dissent.

Such curbs on the dissent, the PIL says, is detrimental to our developing democratic society.

PIL petitioner Sajal Awasthi has contended that the draconian provisions seeks to condemn a person as a “terrorist” even before the commencement of trial or any application of judicial mind on the material against the person being branded as terrorist.

The PIL petitioners have describing the amended provision as an assault on the right to reputation of a person, and has said that the vesting of such a “discretionary unfettered and unbound powers upon the Central government is antithesis of the Articles of the Constitution.”

The petition by Sajal Awasthi has contended that the UAPA, 2019 substantially modify Chapter VI of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA, 1967) by way of Section 35 empowering the Central Government to categorise any individual as “terrorist” and add name of such a person in Schedule 4 of the Act for the purpose of attaching his/her properties even without being held guilty by any court of  law.

Further, the PIL petitioner has said that the “Right to Reputation is an intrinsic part of fundamental right to life with dignity under Article 21 of the Constitution and terming/tagging an individual as ‘terrorist’ even before commencement of trial or any application of judicial mind over it” amounts to damning a person without following the due ‘procedure established by law’ and thus was violative of right to reputation of such an individual.”

India is a democracy and every citizen has a right to dissent, but the presence of a “draconian” provision in the amended UAPA, 2019 directly encroaches upon the same, says the PIL.

Pointing to the chilling  provision, the petitioner says that the amended provision does not afford an opportunity to an individual, being categorised as terrorist, to present his/her case and leaves such individuals to live on the “whims and caprice” of the society thereinafter.

Tags: supreme court, unlawful activities (prevention) act, 2019
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar (Photo: ANI)

Kashmir dominates foreign policy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Modi to address first poll rally in Rohtak tomorrow

Security personnel patrol a deserted street in Srinagar on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Nullifiying Article 370 most decisive punch of govt

The new law for the first time provides guidelines for aggregators and taxis since there were no rules in many states for regulating them.

Centre turns traffic violations into costly affair

MOST POPULAR

1

Vivo Z1X review: Best smartphone under 20K

2

5 new Nokia phones launched: Details inside

3

Rare of its kind, two-headed snake spotted in Indonesia

4

WhatsApp group admin takes role seriously; rates posts, deletes members not upto mark

5

Delhi restaurant introduces ‘Article 370’ thali for J&K residents, read details here

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham