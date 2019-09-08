SC, EC, CBI are expected to function independently: Manmohan Singh

'We have to respect the supremacy of Parliament and its procedures, the rules of the government and presidents,' former PM said.

Major Opposition parties including the Congress have been accusing the central government of misusing institutions like the Election Commission and the CBI. (Photo: ANI)

Jaipur: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday said the Supreme Court, the Election Commission of India, the CBI and other such institutions are expected to function independently within the framework of the Constitution.

"To strengthen, our democracy we need principle, knowledgeable and visionary leaders. It needs political parties committed to safeguarding values enshrined in our Constitution. For our continued unity, the government has to deliver justice, liberty, equality, and environment that respect the contrary opinion," said Singh while addressing the students at Laxmipat University here.

"We have to respect the supremacy of Parliament and its procedures, the rules of the government and presidents. Serving the federal structures like the Supreme Court, the Election Commission of India, the Controller and Auditor General of India, the CBI, Vigilance Commission, the Information Commission and various other commissions constituted by the government from time to time are expected to function independently within the framework of the Constitution. We have to ensure that they do so," he added.

Major Opposition parties including the Congress have been accusing the central government of misusing institutions like the Election Commission and the CBI.