Saturday, Sep 07, 2019 | Last Update : 04:33 PM IST

India, All India

Priya Ramani narrates her encounter with MJ Akbar in hotel room

ANI
Published : Sep 7, 2019, 3:48 pm IST
Updated : Sep 7, 2019, 3:48 pm IST

Ramani was the first woman to accuse Akbar of sexual harassment during the #MeToo campaign.

Ramani, who testified as the first witness in the case, was heard by the Court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Samar Vishal. (Photo: ANI)
 Ramani, who testified as the first witness in the case, was heard by the Court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Samar Vishal. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Priya Ramani, a journalist against whom M J Akbar had filed a defamation case for levelling sexual harassment allegations, on Saturday narrated before a local court what she encountered when she met him in his hotel room on an evening for a job interview.

Ramani, who testified as the first witness in the case, was heard by the Court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Samar Vishal.

As hearing resumed, she said: "I have been a journalist for 25 years. I did my Bachelors in Psychology at St Xavier's college in Mumbai and graduated in 1991. I also went to the United States for Masters in Journalism at Temple University."

Explaining about her professional life, she said that she started her career with the Asian Age, where she had worked for a period of 10 months, from January to October 1994. Later she joined news agency Reuters and then became an editor of Cosmopolitan magazine in 1999.

As years passed by, she joined the Indian Express as Associate Editor and National Features and also worked as founding editors of Mint Newspaper for 8 years. Ramani, who lives with her family in Bengaluru, said that currently she is working writing a weekly column for Mint Lounge, contribute to Vogue Magazine and other news websites.

Describing how she met Akbar in the Oberoi Hotel, she said "When I reached the lobby and looked around for Mr Akbar but I could not see him. Then I asked the reception to connect me to him. He asked me to come up to his room. I was silent and hesitant, he then asked me to come up," she said.

She asserted that she thought that the interview would be at the "coffee shop or lobby of the hotel".

"I thought the interview would be at the coffee shop or lobby but I was 23 and not that confident to say "no, I will wait for you in the lobby." I did not know that I could dictate the terms of the interview. I was hesitant but went up. I rang the bell, he answered and I entered his room," she said.

Stating that the room where the interview was scheduled was "small and enclosed", Ramani said: "The bed was turned down for the night, there was a small two-seater sofa near the bed. It was a big window and I could see it was a sea-facing room, there were 2 chairs and a small table adjacent to the window and we sat there. I felt ill at ease to be in such an intimate space for a professional interview. I was acutely aware that I was alone in this room with him."

When the lawyer asked her to explain what happened thereafter, Ramani said: "Akbar asked me why I had gone to the US to study journalism. I replied that it was my dream to be a journalist, that this job was important to me, especially since it was my first job. He then asked many personal questions. He wanted to know if I was married, I said no. He wanted to know if I had a boyfriend, I replied no. He asked me many questions about my family, I told him that my parents are keen that I have an arranged match. He offered me alcohol from the minibar but I refused."

"He got up and made a drink for himself. I think it was Vodka. He then asked me about my music preferences, when I replied he started singing old Hindi songs to me, I felt extremely uncomfortable at all these inappropriate personal questions. He did not discuss my writing skills, my knowledge of current affairs or any journalism-related question," she said.

"Then he moved to the small two-seater sofa next to the bed and gave me a gesture to come and sit in the tiny space next to him. I was already feeling unnerved by his inappropriate behaviour. Now I was concerned for my physical safety. I knew I had to leave the room immediately. I got up and said I had to leave. As I was leaving, Mr Akbar said his office would follow up about the job," she added.

Ramani told the court that she explained about the whole incident to Nilofer but not to her parents as she was afraid of losing her career.

"I caught a taxi home and later at night from my landline, I called Nilofer (her friend) and told her what had happened. She was shocked to hear about Mr Akbar's behaviour. I told her I couldn't tell my parents because they would ask me to refuse the job offer if I got it and I would have to give up my dream of being a journalist."

"We discussed whether I should accept the job if I got it with such a man at the helm of this organisation. With our limited experience and the enthusiasm of the youth, we reasoned that it was a new newspaper and there would be many employees and the editor, being a busy man, would not have time for a newcomer. I swore that I would never be in a room alone with him ever again," she said.

Ramani was the first woman to accuse Akbar of sexual harassment during the #MeToo campaign.

Akbar, the former Minister of State for External Affairs, had filed a defamation case against the journalist for accusing him of sexual misconduct. The allegations levelled against him forced him to resign from the Union Cabinet on 17 October 2018.

Tags: mj akbar, priya ramani, sexual harassment, #me too
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Taking to Twitter Stalin wrote,

Stalin questions question paper which propagates caste discrimination

'We have to face a lot of trouble for due to rain which often our spoils our books,' a student said. (Photo: ANI)

Jharkhand: Children study under umbrellas due to leaking roof in school

The body of the deceased was handed over to his unit for legal formalities. (Photo: Representational)

CRPF jawan electrocuted to death in JK's Rajouri

Fact is the slowdown is due to Demonetisation and poorly implemented GST - they must accept it & remedy it,

Priyanka Gandhi slams govt over plans for '100 days celebration'

MOST POPULAR

1

Huami launches new range of wearable devices

2

Mission Gangayaan: IAF completes first level of selecting astronauts from pilots pool

3

Here's what PM Modi wrote in visitor's book after Ganpati darshan

4

NASA says 40 pc lunar missions failed in last 60 years

5

Facial recognition system trial to begin at Delhi airport's T3 terminal

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

On Thursday, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Katrina Kaif attended a press conference of 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards. The stars were looking glamourous and had a lot of fun at the prestigious event that took place in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Salman, Katrina spread glamour at IIFA Press Conference; view pics

Amidst heavy rains in Mumbai, the makers of 'Chhichhore' arranged a special screening for Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saqeeb Saleem, Zaheer Iqbal, Aayush Sharma and others attended the screeening of Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Vicky, Sonakshi, Sanya & others attend Chhichhore screening

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra bids adieu to her house's Ganpati Bappa on Tuesday after worshipping him for one and half days. The actress enjoyed every moment of Ganesh Visarjan with husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and sister Shamita Shetty. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shilpa Shetty dances during Ganesh Visarjan; see pics

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and others visited Business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's house, Antilia in Mumbai to seek lord Ganesha's blessings. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Aamir, Ranbir-Alia, Madhuri, Katrina & others visit Ambani's Antilia for Ganpati

Last night, Bollywood as well as TV celebrities like Sonu Sood, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Dutt and others welcomed Lord Ganesha at home for the 11-day Ganpati festival. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Shilpa, Sonu, Vivek & others bring Ganpati Bappa home

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham