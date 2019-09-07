Saturday, Sep 07, 2019 | Last Update : 05:47 AM IST

India, All India

PM to address nation at 8 am after Moon lander loses contact

PTI
Published : Sep 7, 2019, 5:10 am IST
Updated : Sep 7, 2019, 5:10 am IST

Vikram's descent was as planned and normal performance was observed up to an altitude of 2.1 km.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 AM on Saturday, in the backdrop of Chandrayaan-2's lander 'Vikram' losing contact with ground stations.

"#ISRO Honorable Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modiwill address the nation from ISRO Control Centre today(September 07, 2019) at 0800 hrs IST," ISRO tweeted.

ISRO's plan to soft-land Chandrayaan-2's Vikram module on the Lunar surface did not go as per script in the early hours of Saturday, with the lander losing communication with ground stations during its final descent.

Vikram's descent was as planned and normal performance was observed up to an altitude of 2.1 km. Subsequently, communication from Lander to the ground stationswas lost, ISRO said, adding that data was being analyzed.

Modi, who flew into Bengaluru on Friday night to watch the planned touch-down of Vikram, told ISRO scientists not to get dejected and disheartened and said the country is proud ofthem.

Tags: narendra modi, chandrayaan-2, isro
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

