Saturday, Sep 07, 2019 | Last Update : 01:30 PM IST

India, All India

PM launches 3 Mumbai Metro lines, asks citizens to have courage like ISRO scientists

PTI
Published : Sep 7, 2019, 1:24 pm IST
Updated : Sep 7, 2019, 1:24 pm IST

The coach, first in list of 500 to be delivered to Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, has been built by Bharat Earth Movers in flat 75 days.

(Photo: ANI | twitter)
 (Photo: ANI | twitter)

Mumbai: At the launch of metro coach in Mumbai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked citizens to learn from the courage of ISRO scientists. Despite the Chandrayaan-2 glitch, he expressed confidence that India’s aim of reaching the moon will be accomplished.

“In Bengaluru, I stayed overnight with my scientific colleagues at ISRO. I am very impressed to see the courage they have shown. How to achieve our goal with full tenacity is the biggest challenge, which one must learn from our scientists and engineers of the space agency,” Modi added.

The coach, the first in the list of 500 to be delivered to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, has been built by Bharat Earth Movers (BEML) at its Bengaluru facility in flat 75 days.

Accompanied by state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Modi launched the coach. It can be noted that the financial capital is catching up with the national Capital after decades in modern public transport and is pumping in over Rs 1.2 lakh crore to build 14 metro corridors stretching 337-km over the next decade.

Metropolitan commissioner RA Rajeev was seen explaining how the new coach will enable commuters to travel along with their bicycles to the destinations, as is seen in the cities of the developed world. During his visit, which comes ahead of the assembly polls, the dates for which is awaited anytime now, Modi will also be laying the foundation for three more metro lines entailing a length of over 42 km and to be built at an investment of over Rs 19,000 crore. These three new lines take the total number of metro lines to 14 across the Mumbai metropolitan region.

The new corridors are the 9.2-km Gaimukh-Shivaji Chowk (Mira Road) metro-10; the 12.8-km Wadala-CST metro-11; and the 20.7-km Kalyan-Taloja metro-12 corridor. Modi will also lay foundation for the 32-storey Metro Bhavan at the Aarey Colony, one of the two large green belts of the megapolis, against mounting public criticism. The metro headquarters will be the integrated operations and control centre for the proposed 14 metro lines in and around Mumbai.

Tags: narendra modi, isro, mumbai metro
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

The condition of former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who was hospitalised last night after he complained of acute breathing problems, is stable, a senior hospital official said on Saturday. (Photo: File)

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's condition stable

In a notification dated September 5, the revised charges will now range from Rs 15 thousand to Rs One lakh for 'important', 'attractive', 'very important' and 'very attractive' numbers. (Photo: ANI | Representational)

UP government increases vehicle registration fee for fancy numbers

Modi took a tour of the new coach and the train with Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis and Mumbai Metro officials. (Photo: Twitter)

PM inaugurates first coach of Mumbai Metro built under ‘Make in India’

A cloudburst in Timtia village following a heavy downpour caused slush to inundate the home of Ram Singh at around 2.40 am today, killing the 60-year-old man on the spot. (Photo: Representational)

One killed, 2 injured in Uttarakhand cloudburst

MOST POPULAR

1

Facial recognition system trial to begin at Delhi airport's T3 terminal

2

Russian robot 'Fedor' leaves international space station

3

Apple Music goes live on web

4

Vivo Z1X review: Best smartphone under 20K

5

5 new Nokia phones launched: Details inside

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Thursday, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Katrina Kaif attended a press conference of 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards. The stars were looking glamourous and had a lot of fun at the prestigious event that took place in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Salman, Katrina spread glamour at IIFA Press Conference; view pics

Amidst heavy rains in Mumbai, the makers of 'Chhichhore' arranged a special screening for Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saqeeb Saleem, Zaheer Iqbal, Aayush Sharma and others attended the screeening of Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Vicky, Sonakshi, Sanya & others attend Chhichhore screening

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra bids adieu to her house's Ganpati Bappa on Tuesday after worshipping him for one and half days. The actress enjoyed every moment of Ganesh Visarjan with husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and sister Shamita Shetty. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shilpa Shetty dances during Ganesh Visarjan; see pics

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and others visited Business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's house, Antilia in Mumbai to seek lord Ganesha's blessings. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Aamir, Ranbir-Alia, Madhuri, Katrina & others visit Ambani's Antilia for Ganpati

Last night, Bollywood as well as TV celebrities like Sonu Sood, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Dutt and others welcomed Lord Ganesha at home for the 11-day Ganpati festival. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Shilpa, Sonu, Vivek & others bring Ganpati Bappa home

Bollywood divas like Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Nora Fatehi, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ira Khan and others were spotted in stylish avatar in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Alia, Shraddha, Tara, Sara & others step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham