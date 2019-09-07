Saturday, Sep 07, 2019 | Last Update : 12:02 PM IST

India, All India

'My PM is human': Twitter reacts to PM Modi consoling ISRO chief

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 7, 2019, 11:51 am IST
Updated : Sep 7, 2019, 12:01 pm IST

PM Modi's motivational speech and the warm hug to ISRO chief garnered loads of praises on social media.

When PM Modi was greeting ISRO chief before leaving the ISRO control centre in Bengaluru, Sivan got emotional and PM then leaned forward, hugged and patted his shoulder. (Photo: Screengrab)
 When PM Modi was greeting ISRO chief before leaving the ISRO control centre in Bengaluru, Sivan got emotional and PM then leaned forward, hugged and patted his shoulder. (Photo: Screengrab)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gesture of giving a tight hug and consoling the ISRO chief K Sivan, who got emotional because of the setback in the Chandrayaan-2 mission, was widely praised on social media.

When PM Modi was greeting Sivan before leaving the ISRO control centre in Bengaluru, he got emotional and PM then leaned forward, hugged and patted his shoulder.

This happened minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ISRO control centre in Bengaluru after 'Vikram', the lander, lost contact with the ground station just ahead of the soft landing.

In his address, Modi said: "The best is yet to come in our space program. India is with you".

PM Modi's motivational speech and the warm hug to ISRO chief garnered loads of praises on social media.

Daniel Carmon, the former Israeli ambassador to India and Sri Lanka lauded PM's gesture.

"What a gesture''

From Union leaders to common citizens, everyone took the twitter to appreciate the act.

''India is with you''

 ''Proud of our scientists''

 "My PM is human"

''You both have won millions heart''

"heartwarming gesture''

''more than trillion words of appreciation''

The mission that started from July 22 with the launch of the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft achieved one milestone after another in a phased manner.

However, the Vikram module lost contact minutes before the crucial touchdown on the lunar surface in the early hours of Saturday.

The landing module, which was supposed to carry out various tests on the lunar soil, completed the rough braking phase as planned and entered the phase of fine braking phase till the altitude of 2.1 km.

There were cheers and clapping both at the mission control centre and the area where media was stationed, as Vikram's descent was on as planned at that time. But, disappointment was palpable on the faces of the ISRO scientists within minutes as they stopped getting any communication from the lander.

Soon, ISRO chief K Sivan approached his colleagues and started intense discussions, along with his predecessor A S Kiran Kumar. Sivan then went up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was seated in the gallery and communicated to him about what had happened.

Modi had arrived at Bengaluru by a special flight only to witness the soft-landing from here.

Sivan's other predecessors K Radhakrishnan, K Kasturirangan joined the prime minister and patted Sivan on the shoulder to cheer him up.

Modi then got up from the seat and walked down to the place where ISRO scientists and engineers were seated, and had a chat with them.

Before departing, the Modi tried to boost the morale of the ISRO team saying that the nation was proud of them. "There is no need to get disappointed because it is not a small achievement. The country is proud of you," Modi said in his address to the scientists and students gathered there.

Gathering himself from the setback, Sivan made the announcement that communication has been lost with the lander.

Referring to the challenges in executing the soft landing of Vikram module named after the father of India's space programme Vikram Sarabhai, Sivan had earlier termed it as "terrifying" moment, as the ISRO has not done it before.

He had noted the success rate of soft landing modules launched by other agencies had been only 37 per cent.

Tags: narendra modi, isro, k sivan, twitter
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 16-year-old boy in Vepagunta here on Friday, said police. (Representational Image)

17-year-old boy rapes 7-year-old in Visakhapatnam

It was not before Friday that Chidambaram was provided a wooden board, that to on medical advice. Along with which, he was given three, four blankets. (Photo: File)

INX case: Chidambaram spent his first night in Tihar jail sleeping on floor

Subhash, state co-convenor, Bajarang Dal said: 'Chief Minister Rao's picture, TRS party symbol car and government initiative pictures have been carved on the pillars of historic Yadadri Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple under the pretext of re-construction and development of the temple.' (Photo: ANI)

Protests erupt after KCR's face, party symbol appear on Lakshmi Narasimha temple

'Police is on the spot and further investigation is in progress,' the spokesman said. (Representational Image)

Baby girl among four injured in terrorist attack in J&K's Baramulla

MOST POPULAR

1

Facial recognition system trial to begin at Delhi airport's T3 terminal

2

Russian robot 'Fedor' leaves international space station

3

Apple Music goes live on web

4

Vivo Z1X review: Best smartphone under 20K

5

5 new Nokia phones launched: Details inside

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Thursday, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Katrina Kaif attended a press conference of 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards. The stars were looking glamourous and had a lot of fun at the prestigious event that took place in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Salman, Katrina spread glamour at IIFA Press Conference; view pics

Amidst heavy rains in Mumbai, the makers of 'Chhichhore' arranged a special screening for Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saqeeb Saleem, Zaheer Iqbal, Aayush Sharma and others attended the screeening of Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Vicky, Sonakshi, Sanya & others attend Chhichhore screening

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra bids adieu to her house's Ganpati Bappa on Tuesday after worshipping him for one and half days. The actress enjoyed every moment of Ganesh Visarjan with husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and sister Shamita Shetty. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shilpa Shetty dances during Ganesh Visarjan; see pics

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and others visited Business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's house, Antilia in Mumbai to seek lord Ganesha's blessings. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Aamir, Ranbir-Alia, Madhuri, Katrina & others visit Ambani's Antilia for Ganpati

Last night, Bollywood as well as TV celebrities like Sonu Sood, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Dutt and others welcomed Lord Ganesha at home for the 11-day Ganpati festival. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Shilpa, Sonu, Vivek & others bring Ganpati Bappa home

Bollywood divas like Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Nora Fatehi, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ira Khan and others were spotted in stylish avatar in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Alia, Shraddha, Tara, Sara & others step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham