'My PM is human': Twitter reacts to PM Modi consoling ISRO chief

PM Modi's motivational speech and the warm hug to ISRO chief garnered loads of praises on social media.

When PM Modi was greeting ISRO chief before leaving the ISRO control centre in Bengaluru, Sivan got emotional and PM then leaned forward, hugged and patted his shoulder. (Photo: Screengrab)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gesture of giving a tight hug and consoling the ISRO chief K Sivan, who got emotional because of the setback in the Chandrayaan-2 mission, was widely praised on social media.

When PM Modi was greeting Sivan before leaving the ISRO control centre in Bengaluru, he got emotional and PM then leaned forward, hugged and patted his shoulder.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi hugged and consoled ISRO Chief K Sivan after he(Sivan) broke down. #Chandrayaan2 pic.twitter.com/bytNChtqNK — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2019

This happened minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ISRO control centre in Bengaluru after 'Vikram', the lander, lost contact with the ground station just ahead of the soft landing.

In his address, Modi said: "The best is yet to come in our space program. India is with you".

Daniel Carmon, the former Israeli ambassador to India and Sri Lanka lauded PM's gesture.

"What a gesture''

From Union leaders to common citizens, everyone took the twitter to appreciate the act.

''India is with you''

"This is the moment when a nation stands tall, India is with you"- PM @narendramodi ji said to boost the morale of the @isro scientists. pic.twitter.com/s1Ob2n1Fcr — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 7, 2019

''Proud of our scientists''

A leader who inspires faith, hope and optimism!

PM @narendramodi gives an emotional hug to @isro Chairman K. Sivan and reaffirms his faith in scientists and engineers of #ISRO and #Chandrayan2 team.

Proud of our scientists!

Proud of our Prime Minister!! pic.twitter.com/27bzzrD2zm — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) September 7, 2019

"My PM is human"

My PM is human.. which is beyond everything.. this is why he is different from others...and this why we chose you sir🙏 @narendramodi https://t.co/T2mOxZ9cX5 — Sowmya (@SowmyaHullur) September 7, 2019

''You both have won millions heart''

I am very imotional seeing @isro chief being imotional and hugged & consoled by our beloved PM @narendramodi ji. You both have won millions heart. No matter what is the result we will succeed one day. The whole nation is behind you. Congratulations for achieving this far. https://t.co/HMNmRRNRNN — Devesh Sharma (@deveshsharma4u) September 7, 2019

"heartwarming gesture''

A heartwarming gesture. We shall celebrate our victory someday. And we must not forget to celebrate our achievement today. We stand with you sir. @isro @narendramodi https://t.co/VQYS2477LM — Tanya Nigam (@TanyaNigam6) September 7, 2019

''more than trillion words of appreciation''

A hug by the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri@narendramodi is more than trillion words of appreciation for the #ISRO pic.twitter.com/TEQ71COA1U — अजंनी कुमार सिहं (@anjaniksinh) September 7, 2019

The mission that started from July 22 with the launch of the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft achieved one milestone after another in a phased manner.

However, the Vikram module lost contact minutes before the crucial touchdown on the lunar surface in the early hours of Saturday.

The landing module, which was supposed to carry out various tests on the lunar soil, completed the rough braking phase as planned and entered the phase of fine braking phase till the altitude of 2.1 km.

There were cheers and clapping both at the mission control centre and the area where media was stationed, as Vikram's descent was on as planned at that time. But, disappointment was palpable on the faces of the ISRO scientists within minutes as they stopped getting any communication from the lander.

Soon, ISRO chief K Sivan approached his colleagues and started intense discussions, along with his predecessor A S Kiran Kumar. Sivan then went up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was seated in the gallery and communicated to him about what had happened.

Modi had arrived at Bengaluru by a special flight only to witness the soft-landing from here.

Sivan's other predecessors K Radhakrishnan, K Kasturirangan joined the prime minister and patted Sivan on the shoulder to cheer him up.

Modi then got up from the seat and walked down to the place where ISRO scientists and engineers were seated, and had a chat with them.

Before departing, the Modi tried to boost the morale of the ISRO team saying that the nation was proud of them. "There is no need to get disappointed because it is not a small achievement. The country is proud of you," Modi said in his address to the scientists and students gathered there.

Gathering himself from the setback, Sivan made the announcement that communication has been lost with the lander.

Referring to the challenges in executing the soft landing of Vikram module named after the father of India's space programme Vikram Sarabhai, Sivan had earlier termed it as "terrifying" moment, as the ISRO has not done it before.

He had noted the success rate of soft landing modules launched by other agencies had been only 37 per cent.