Saturday, Sep 07, 2019 | Last Update : 02:33 AM IST

India, All India

Modi to address first poll rally in Rohtak tomorrow

THE ASIAN AGE. | NITIN MAHAJAN
Published : Sep 7, 2019, 2:24 am IST
Updated : Sep 7, 2019, 2:24 am IST

On the same day Khattar will wrap up his public contact programme, Jan Aashirwad Yatra, ahead of Assembly polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Tohana, Haryana: Prime minister Narendra Modi’s September 8 rally in Rohtak will be a show of strength by Haryana BJP and the official launch of election campaign for the forthcoming Assembly polls. Over two lakh cadre, panna pramukhs and supporters are likely to attend the event.

Speaking to this newspaper exclusively, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the rally in Rohtak would be the culmination of process to thank the people of the state. "BJP president Amit Shah and Defence minister Rajnath Singh have already address rallies in the state but I feel that the final poll bugle will only by sounded when our leader Prime minister Narendra Modi addresses us on August 8," Mr Khattar added.

On the same day Haryana chief minister will wrap up his public contact programme, Jan Aashirwad Yatra, ahead of Assembly polls, the announcement of schedule for which are expected anytime now.

This newspaper was the first to report on August 5 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to kickoff the electioncampaign for the forthoming Assembly elections in Haryana's Rohtak on September 8.  

Interestingly, Rohtak Assembly constituency has been chosen deliberately for the show of strength as it was considered to be the bastion of Congress' Hooda household.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's state unit is gearing up to make the event grand success with its panna pramukhs and cadre in attendance.

"All panna pramukhs in Haryana will take their voters list in hand when they come to attend the rally. Challenge is to repeat our performance of Loksabha polls, " said Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala. He pointed out that the party had secured  a clear mandate on 79 of the 90 assembly segments during the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls in which it has won all 10 seats in the state.

"We are expecting more than two lakh panna pramukhs, cadres and voters will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Barala stated.

While the party would continue to seek votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,  just like the Lok Sabha polls in which the party secured all 10 constituencies in the state. The BJP would would also bank upon the clean image of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is seeking a reelection.

The BJP is also hoping that it would gain massively in the forthcoming Assembly polls and improve upon its 2014 Assembly show in which it had secured 49 seats.

The Election Commission is likely to announce the schedule of the Assembly elections just after the Rohtak rally in the second week of September. Meanwhile, the district administration has bought around 4,000 earthen pots to store drinking water so as to reduce the use of plastic containers during the rally.

Tags: narendra modi, manohar lal khattar

Latest From India

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar (Photo: ANI)

Kashmir dominates foreign policy

Security personnel patrol a deserted street in Srinagar on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Nullifiying Article 370 most decisive punch of govt

The new law for the first time provides guidelines for aggregators and taxis since there were no rules in many states for regulating them.

Centre turns traffic violations into costly affair

The BJP-led NDA government had in its manifesto for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, promised to extend the scheme to all farmers.

Modi govt fulfils its promise to farmers

MOST POPULAR

1

Vivo Z1X review: Best smartphone under 20K

2

5 new Nokia phones launched: Details inside

3

Rare of its kind, two-headed snake spotted in Indonesia

4

WhatsApp group admin takes role seriously; rates posts, deletes members not upto mark

5

Delhi restaurant introduces ‘Article 370’ thali for J&K residents, read details here

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham