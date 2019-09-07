Kerala: New law slated for Sabarimala, others

Over 150 temples, including Sabarimala temple, are administered by the board.

(Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: On August 27, the Supreme Court (SC) had stated the Kerala government counsel to have submitted that a separate law was being prepared to administer the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.

However, the Standing Counsel for Kerala in the SC, G Prakash clarified that the new legislation would cover all temples coming under the Travancore Devaswom Board in Kerala, The Hindu reported.

Over 150 temples, including Sabarimala temple, are administered by the board.

Prakash clarified that the legislation will purely work on the administration and has nothing to do with the issue of entry of women worshippers into the Sabarimala temple.

The oral submission came from the state during the hearing of a case, Revathi Nal P. Ramavarma Raja versus the State of Kerala, before a bench led by Justice N.V. Ramana on August 27.

Prakash said that the new legislation is in the final stages of drafting and concerns administration of the temples.