Jailed Amit Jogi hospitalised for second time in a week

Bilaspur: Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) chief Amit Jogi, arrested for allegedly providing wrong information in a poll affidavit, was hospitalised on Friday night.

Amit, son of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi, is lodged in Gaurela sub-jail in Bilaspur district. He complained of uneasiness on Friday evening following which he was first taken to a local hospital where the Block Medical Officer examined him, a senior police official said here.

Subsequently, he was shifted to Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Science (CIMS), Bilaspur around 9:30 pm. "He has been kept in ICU under observation," the police official added. "Jogi had blood pressure-related problems in the past. His BP was found to be high," a doctor at CIMS said. On September 4, he had complained of palpitations in the chest following which he was taken to a hospital in Gaurela, but sent back to the jail a few hours later after treatment.

Amit Jogi was arrested on September 3 following a complaint lodged by Sameera Paikra, the BJP candidate from Marwahi in the 2013 Assembly polls. Jogi had won the 2013 election by defeating Paikra.

Paikra alleged that Amit Jogi submitted wrong information about the date and place of his birth in the affidavit while filing nomination for the 2013 polls. Jogi mentioned his birthplace as Sarbahara village in Bilaspur district, but when he had applied for Indian citizenship he had mentioned that he was born in the United States, according to the complaint.