Saturday, Sep 07, 2019 | Last Update : 03:03 PM IST

India, All India

'It was partial success,' says ISRO unaware about communication break down reason

ANI
Published : Sep 7, 2019, 1:57 pm IST
Updated : Sep 7, 2019, 1:57 pm IST

'Prime Minister should increase the budget along with the confidence,' said a scientist taking a jibe at the Prime Minister.

Former Space Scientist PC Ghosh and Scientist Amitabh Pandey asserted that the reason behind communication breakdown has not been discovered yet. (Photo: ANI)
 Former Space Scientist PC Ghosh and Scientist Amitabh Pandey asserted that the reason behind communication breakdown has not been discovered yet. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Former Space Scientist P C Ghosh and Scientist Amitabh Pandey asserted that the reason behind communication breakdown has not been discovered yet. However, partial success has been achieved as the Orbiter is working perfectly fine in the space.

"We are unaware of the fact that why the communication had broken down. The orbiter is working perfectly fine. The objective will be achieved and probably the scientists will ask the Orbiter to capture a picture. The objective of achieving a soft landing has not been achieved. This is not big disappointment rather it is a partial success," said Ghosh while speaking to ANI.

Ghosh further appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts for supporting the scientists at ISRO, Bengaluru.

"The Prime Minister was echoing the achievement of the ISRO. We are hoping that Chandrayaan-2 will overcome everything. The orbiter is still working fine and it can check the physicality over there," he added.

"There were a lot of objectives behind this mission. There was a communication break-down in between and the reasons behind it are not known till now. Maybe it will be discovered later. The objective of this mission was to test the abilities of our technology. We have faced a small loophole in this mission but overall it will provide us with many facts in the future," said Pandey.

Pandey took a jibe at Prime Minister Modi and said, "Prime Minister should increase the budget along with the confidence. Scientists are human beings too; their biggest emotion is attached to their research."

The Vikram lander was planned to land on the far side of the moon between 1:30 am to 2:30 am on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday. This would have been followed by rover (Pragyan) roll-out between 5:30 am to 6:30 am.

ISRO had lost communication with Vikram lander of Chandrayaan 2 moments before it was preparing to make a soft-landing on the South Pole region of the Moon.

In the wee hours of Saturday, ISRO chairman K Sivan announced that communication with the lander was lost at 2.1 km from the lunar surface.

The Vikram lander was successfully separated from Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter on September 2. The Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter continues to orbit the Moon in its existing orbit.

After revolving around the Earth's orbit for nearly 23 days, the spacecraft began its journey to the moon on August 14.

The mission took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22.

India's second mission to the moon was approved by the cabinet on September 2008, just before the launch of Chandrayaan 1.

Tags: isro, chandrayaan-2, vikram
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar expressed concern over the reports of hike in the rate of VIP darshan tickets.

TTD denies reports of hike in price of VIP darshan tickets

'We demand the withdrawal of the show from airing,' Raj added. (Photo: ANI)

Punjab: Protest erupts over telecast of Colors tv serial 'Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush'

Modi was accompanied by Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and others. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Here's what PM Modi wrote in visitor's book after Ganpati darshan

Large number of people paid floral tributes to Sharma whose last rites were performed on Saturday with full state honours. (Photo: AP)

Freedom fighter Heeralal Sharma dies 95 in Bikaner

MOST POPULAR

1

Here's what PM Modi wrote in visitor's book after Ganpati darshan

2

NASA says 40 pc lunar missions failed in last 60 years

3

Facial recognition system trial to begin at Delhi airport's T3 terminal

4

Russian robot 'Fedor' leaves international space station

5

Apple Music goes live on web

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

On Thursday, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Katrina Kaif attended a press conference of 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards. The stars were looking glamourous and had a lot of fun at the prestigious event that took place in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Salman, Katrina spread glamour at IIFA Press Conference; view pics

Amidst heavy rains in Mumbai, the makers of 'Chhichhore' arranged a special screening for Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saqeeb Saleem, Zaheer Iqbal, Aayush Sharma and others attended the screeening of Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Vicky, Sonakshi, Sanya & others attend Chhichhore screening

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra bids adieu to her house's Ganpati Bappa on Tuesday after worshipping him for one and half days. The actress enjoyed every moment of Ganesh Visarjan with husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and sister Shamita Shetty. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shilpa Shetty dances during Ganesh Visarjan; see pics

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and others visited Business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's house, Antilia in Mumbai to seek lord Ganesha's blessings. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Aamir, Ranbir-Alia, Madhuri, Katrina & others visit Ambani's Antilia for Ganpati

Last night, Bollywood as well as TV celebrities like Sonu Sood, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Dutt and others welcomed Lord Ganesha at home for the 11-day Ganpati festival. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Shilpa, Sonu, Vivek & others bring Ganpati Bappa home

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham