Saturday, Sep 07, 2019 | Last Update : 07:17 AM IST

India, All India

Israeli ambassador says no diplomatic ties with Pak

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Sep 7, 2019, 2:35 am IST
Updated : Sep 7, 2019, 7:06 am IST

Speaking at a thinktank in the capital, the Israeli envoy significantly praised Russia for the “stabilising” role it was playing in Syria.

Israeli Ambassador Ron Malka
 Israeli Ambassador Ron Malka

New Delhi: Israeli Ambassador Ron Malka on Friday said there was “nothing on ground” to suggest any move for diplomatic ties between his country and Pakistan.

Speaking at a thinktank in the capital, the Israeli envoy significantly praised Russia for the “stabilising” role it was playing in Syria.

He also lambasted the Iranian government and regime but praised the Iranian people, saying “Iran potentially could be a world leader” (without its current regime).

The Israeli Ambassador also said his country would “fight terror by any means”. In response to a question, the Israeli envoy clarified that his country’s ties with China were “purely economic”.

He also described India as a “precious partner and strategic friend”, adding that bilateral ties were growing with New Delhi even in new spheres such as “financial markets”.

In response to a question on global media reports that suggested that sections in the Pakistani military establishment were keen on diplomatic ties with Israel and whether his country would be willing to respond positively if Islamabad made overtures, the Israeli Ambassador said, “I have also read those media reports. But there is nothing on the ground. Nothing happens.”

Blasting the Iranian hovernment, Mr Malka said, “I have a lot of respect for the Iranian people. Iran could potentially be a world leader. They (the Iranian Government and regime) are trying to export their (Islamic) revolution (of 1979) to other places...This regime must be stopped. Why do they hate us so much? What did we do to them?”

He added, “We are not going to let anyone with the aim of destroying us put their hands on destructive or precision weapons. We will fight terror by any means,” vowing to give a “strong response” to any terror attack.

But in a remark that raised eyebrows, the Israeli Ambassador, while talking about the situation in Syria, said, “Russia is trying to stabilise things. Iran is trying to destabilise things.”

The remark praising Moscow is bound to raise eyebrows considering Israel's traditional close ties with the United States. Ties between the US and Russia have soured considerably in recent years. Therefore, Israel's praise of Russia is bound to raise concerns in Washington.         

Interestingly, while the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently cancelled his plans to visit India, speculation is rife that he may visit Russia.

The visit to India had been cancelled due to "scheduling constraints".

Tags: ron malka
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

S. Sasikanth Senthil

Karnataka IAS officer steps down

ISRO Chairman K. Sivan

We have made mission impossible possible: Sivan

M. Vanitha, Project Director, and Ritu Karidhal, Mission Director

Chandrayaan-2: Two women behind Mission Moon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

PM to address nation at 8 am after Moon lander loses contact

MOST POPULAR

1

Vivo Z1X review: Best smartphone under 20K

2

5 new Nokia phones launched: Details inside

3

Rare of its kind, two-headed snake spotted in Indonesia

4

WhatsApp group admin takes role seriously; rates posts, deletes members not upto mark

5

Delhi restaurant introduces ‘Article 370’ thali for J&K residents, read details here

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham