Israeli ambassador says no diplomatic ties with Pak

Speaking at a thinktank in the capital, the Israeli envoy significantly praised Russia for the “stabilising” role it was playing in Syria.

New Delhi: Israeli Ambassador Ron Malka on Friday said there was “nothing on ground” to suggest any move for diplomatic ties between his country and Pakistan.

He also lambasted the Iranian government and regime but praised the Iranian people, saying “Iran potentially could be a world leader” (without its current regime).

The Israeli Ambassador also said his country would “fight terror by any means”. In response to a question, the Israeli envoy clarified that his country’s ties with China were “purely economic”.

He also described India as a “precious partner and strategic friend”, adding that bilateral ties were growing with New Delhi even in new spheres such as “financial markets”.

In response to a question on global media reports that suggested that sections in the Pakistani military establishment were keen on diplomatic ties with Israel and whether his country would be willing to respond positively if Islamabad made overtures, the Israeli Ambassador said, “I have also read those media reports. But there is nothing on the ground. Nothing happens.”

Blasting the Iranian hovernment, Mr Malka said, “I have a lot of respect for the Iranian people. Iran could potentially be a world leader. They (the Iranian Government and regime) are trying to export their (Islamic) revolution (of 1979) to other places...This regime must be stopped. Why do they hate us so much? What did we do to them?”

He added, “We are not going to let anyone with the aim of destroying us put their hands on destructive or precision weapons. We will fight terror by any means,” vowing to give a “strong response” to any terror attack.

But in a remark that raised eyebrows, the Israeli Ambassador, while talking about the situation in Syria, said, “Russia is trying to stabilise things. Iran is trying to destabilise things.”

The remark praising Moscow is bound to raise eyebrows considering Israel's traditional close ties with the United States. Ties between the US and Russia have soured considerably in recent years. Therefore, Israel's praise of Russia is bound to raise concerns in Washington.

Interestingly, while the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently cancelled his plans to visit India, speculation is rife that he may visit Russia.

The visit to India had been cancelled due to "scheduling constraints".