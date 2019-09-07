Saturday, Sep 07, 2019 | Last Update : 07:34 PM IST

India, All India

From English to French, how foreign media covered Chandrayaan-2's landing

PTI
Published : Sep 7, 2019, 6:35 pm IST
Updated : Sep 7, 2019, 6:35 pm IST

The landmark attempt highlighted its engineering prowess and growing ambitions to become a space superpower, global media commented.

'India's historic attempt to soft land a rover on the moon may have ended in failure moments... The crowd had celebrated every small step during the controlled descent and the moment the landing was expected to take place, silence descended,' it said. (Photo: Twitter)
 'India's historic attempt to soft land a rover on the moon may have ended in failure moments... The crowd had celebrated every small step during the controlled descent and the moment the landing was expected to take place, silence descended,' it said. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi/London: India's historic mission to soft-land a rover on the moon's uncharted South Pole may have gone awry, but the landmark attempt highlighted its engineering prowess and growing ambitions to become a space superpower, the global media commented on Saturday.

'The New York Times', 'The Washington Post', the BBC and 'The Guardian', among many other leading foreign media outlets, all carried stories on Chandrayaan-2, India's landmark moon mission.

American magazine 'Wired' said the Chandrayaan-2 programme was India's "most ambitious" space mission yet.

"The loss of the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover it was carrying to the lunar surface would be a big blow for India's space program...but all is not lost for the mission," it said.

'The New York Times' lauded India's "engineering prowess and decades of space development".

"While India may not have stuck the landing on its first try, its attempt highlighted how its engineering prowess and decades of space development have combined with its global ambitions," the report said.

"The partial failure of the Chandrayaan-2 mission an orbiter remains in operation would delay the country's bid to join an elite club of nations that have landed in one piece on the moon's surface."

British newspaper 'The Guardian', in its article titled "India's moon landing suffers last-minute communications loss", quoted Mathieu Weiss, a representative in India for France's space agency CNES, as saying: "India is going where probably the future settlements of humans will be in 20 years, in 50 years, 100 years."

'The Washington Post' in its headline "India's first attempt to land on the moon appears to have failed" said the mission had been a source of "immense national pride".

"Social media erupted in support of the space agency and its scientists despite the setback... The incident could now set back India's growing space ambitions, seen as a reflection of the aspirations of its young population," it said.

"One of the successes of India's space program has been its cost-effectiveness.

Chandrayaan-2 cost USD 141 million, a small fraction of what the United States spent on its historic Apollo moon mission."

American network CNN described it as "India's historic landing on moon's polar surface may have failed".

"India's historic attempt to soft land a rover on the moon may have ended in failure moments... The crowd had celebrated every small step during the controlled descent and the moment the landing was expected to take place, silence descended," it said.

The BBC wrote the mission had made global headlines because it was "so cheap".

"The budget for Avengers: Endgame, for instance, was more than double at an estimated USD 356 million. But this isn't the first time ISRO has been hailed for its thrift. Its 2014 Mars mission cost USD 74 million, a tenth of the budget for the American Maven orbiter," it said.

French daily 'Le Monde' mentioned the success rate of soft landing on the moon, adding, "So far, scientists point out, only 45 per cent of missions aimed at alleviating have been successful".

It started its article with words "A broken dream" and said that the Indian newspapers "were quick to titrate their websites, after announcing the worse scenario that could expect the Indian Space Research Organisation".

In the early hours of Saturday, the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) plan to soft land Chandrayaan-2's Vikram module on the lunar surface did not go as per script.

The lander lost communication with ground stations during its final descent. ISRO officials said, adding that the orbiter of Chandrayaan-2 - second lunar mission - remains healthy and safe.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked ISRO scientists not to get disheartened by the hurdles in the moon mission Chandrayaan-2 and asserted that there will be a "new dawn and better tomorrow".

Tags: chandrayaan-2, global media
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Shivakumar's recent visit to Delhi to meet Congress leadership, amid reports that the state congress chief will be changed, had lead to speculation about him lobbying for the post. Shivakumar on his part had denied such reports. (Photo: File)

K'taka Cong office-bearers to be decided after talks with high command: Rao

Special Judge Arvind Kumar rejected Michel's plea in the case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). (Photo: PTI)

AgustaWestland case: Court dismisses bail plea of Christian Michel

Taking to Twitter Stalin wrote,

Stalin questions question paper which propagates caste discrimination

'We have to face a lot of trouble for due to rain which often our spoils our books,' a student said. (Photo: ANI)

Jharkhand: Children study under umbrellas due to leaking roof in school

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple could launch low-cost iPhone in 2020

2

Huami launches new range of wearable devices

3

Mission Gaganyaan: IAF completes first level of selecting astronauts from pilots pool

4

Here's what PM Modi wrote in visitor's book after Ganpati darshan

5

NASA says 40 pc lunar missions failed in last 60 years

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham