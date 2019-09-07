Saturday, Sep 07, 2019 | Last Update : 08:52 AM IST

India, All India

Aim big; don't let disappointment come in way: PM to students at ISRO HQ

ANI
Published : Sep 7, 2019, 8:17 am IST
Updated : Sep 7, 2019, 8:17 am IST

'Forget about what you miss and never let disappointment enter in the way,' said Narendra Modi.

Modi also met students from Bhutan and asked them whether they befriended Indian students. He gave autographs and got a group photograph clicked with the students. (Photo: ANI)
 Modi also met students from Bhutan and asked them whether they befriended Indian students. He gave autographs and got a group photograph clicked with the students. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: Even as the 'Vikram', the lander of Chandrayaan-2 lost communication with the ground station, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told students present at the ISRO Centre here to "aim big in life and never let disappointment enter in the way of achieving goals".

"Aim big in life and divide it into small parts or goals. Go for achieving these small goals and assembling it. Forget about what you miss and never let disappointment enter in the way," said Narendra Modi.

He also met students from Bhutan and asked them whether they befriended Indian students. He gave autographs and got a group photograph clicked with the students.

60 high school students who cleared an online space quiz last month were here to witness the India's endeavour.

Modi tried to ease the tensed atmosphere, He patted ISRO chairman K Sivan's back and congratulated him and the entire team for their endeavours.

"Vikram lander's descent was as planned and normal performance was observed up to an altitude of 2.1 km. Subsequently, the communication from the lander to ground station was lost. The data is being analysed," Sivan had said.

The lander began its descent to the South Pole region of the moon on early Saturday morning.

Tags: chandrayaan-2, isro, narendra modi, k sivan
Location: India, Karnataka

Latest From India

Rashid said she learnt from media reports that the Special Cell of the Delhi Police had filed an FIR against her 'for speaking out on the clampdown in Kashmir and the denial of basic rights to Kashmiris'. (Photo: File)

Politically motivated, pathetic attempt to silence me: Shehla Rashid on sedition case

The Prime Minister also told the students to 'aim big in life and divide targets into small parts,' PM Modi (Photo: ANI)

Why President? Why not PM?: Modi’s reply to student's query at the ISRO Centre

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Efforts were worth it, so was journey: PM Modi to ISRO scientists

'Congratulations to the team at ISRO for their incredible work on the Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission,' Rahul said. (Photo: File)

Work not in vain: Rahul Gandhi to ISRO after moon lander loses contact

MOST POPULAR

1

Vivo Z1X review: Best smartphone under 20K

2

5 new Nokia phones launched: Details inside

3

Rare of its kind, two-headed snake spotted in Indonesia

4

WhatsApp group admin takes role seriously; rates posts, deletes members not upto mark

5

Delhi restaurant introduces ‘Article 370’ thali for J&K residents, read details here

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham