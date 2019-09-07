Saturday, Sep 07, 2019 | Last Update : 01:29 PM IST

India, All India

Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly polls, PM to inaugrate 3 metro lines in Mumbai

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 7, 2019, 12:11 pm IST
Updated : Sep 7, 2019, 12:11 pm IST

This comes ahead of the state assembly elections, which are due in Maharashtra in October.

Modi will also perform bhoomipujan (ground-breaking) for the controversial Metro Bhavan in Aarey Colony area, considered to be the green lung of the city by the environmental activists. (Photo: ANI)
 Modi will also perform bhoomipujan (ground-breaking) for the controversial Metro Bhavan in Aarey Colony area, considered to be the green lung of the city by the environmental activists. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Mumbai on Saturday morning, where he will lay foundation stones for three more metro corridors worth over Rs 19,000 crore on Saturday.

This comes ahead of the state assembly elections, which are due in Maharashtra in October. Modi will also perform bhoomipujan (ground-breaking) for the controversial Metro Bhavan in Aarey Colony area, considered to be the green lung of the city by the environmental activists.

Activists have slammed the Maharashtra government's decision to build the main carshed of the metro project and a casting yard in Aarey Colony, adjacent to Sanjay Gandhi National Park, which will require felling of thousands of trees.

The three metro projects -- all elevated lines -- that Modi will announce are 9.2-km Gaimukh-Shivaji Chowk (Mira Road) metro-10 corridor; 12.8-km Wadala-CST metro-11 corridor and 20.7-km Kalyan-Taloja metro-12 corridor.

The 32-storey Metro Bhavan, which will be the integrated operations and control centre for the proposed 14 metro lines in and around Mumbai, is proposed to be built on a 20,387 sq mt plot with a developable area of 1,14,088 sq mt within Aarey Colony.

The Metro Bhavan is expected to completed in 36 months, while the three metro lines are scheduled for completion by 2026.

Maharashtra government has decided to create a 337-km long metro network involving 14 lines across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) over four-five years, investing more than Rs 1 lakh crore.

Tags: narendra modi, maharashtra assembly elections, mumbai metro
Location: India, Maharashtra

Latest From India

(Photo: ANI | twitter)

PM launches 3 Mumbai Metro lines, asks citizens to have courage like ISRO scientists

The condition of former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who was hospitalised last night after he complained of acute breathing problems, is stable, a senior hospital official said on Saturday. (Photo: File)

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's condition stable

In a notification dated September 5, the revised charges will now range from Rs 15 thousand to Rs One lakh for 'important', 'attractive', 'very important' and 'very attractive' numbers. (Photo: ANI | Representational)

UP government increases vehicle registration fee for fancy numbers

Modi took a tour of the new coach and the train with Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis and Mumbai Metro officials. (Photo: Twitter)

PM inaugurates first coach of Mumbai Metro built under ‘Make in India’

MOST POPULAR

1

Facial recognition system trial to begin at Delhi airport's T3 terminal

2

Russian robot 'Fedor' leaves international space station

3

Apple Music goes live on web

4

Vivo Z1X review: Best smartphone under 20K

5

5 new Nokia phones launched: Details inside

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham