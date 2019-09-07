Saturday, Sep 07, 2019 | Last Update : 06:03 PM IST

AgustaWestland case: Court dismisses bail plea of Christian Michel

ANI
He was extradited from Dubai last year and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with alleged irregularities in the chopper deal.

 Special Judge Arvind Kumar rejected Michel's plea in the case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday dismissed the bail plea of Christian Michel, an alleged middleman in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar rejected Michel's plea in the case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

While the CBI is probing his alleged role as a "middleman" in the deal, the ED is investigating money laundering charges against him.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) D P Singh, appearing for CBI and ED, had earlier opposed his bail plea, asserting that the investigation is still underway.

Through a reply copy, both the investigating agencies had told the court that it would file a supplementary charge sheet in the case since sufficient evidence attributing criminality against other public servants and private persons has surfaced during the ongoing probe.

The agencies have said in the past that the British national is a flight risk and could flee the country.

