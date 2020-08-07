Friday, Aug 07, 2020 | Last Update : 09:04 PM IST

136th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,027,746

56,626

Recovered

1,378,587

45,540

Deaths

41,655

919

Maharashtra47977931637516792 Tamil Nadu2791442210874571 Andhra Pradesh1967891128701753 Karnataka158254802812897 Delhi1415311271244059 Uttar Pradesh108974634021918 West Bengal86754610231902 Telangana7525753239601 Gujarat65704485612529 Bihar6203140760349 Assam4816233429115 Rajasthan4667932832732 Haryana3779631226448 Odisha3768124483258 Madhya Pradesh3508225414912 Kerala279561629988 Jammu and Kashmir2239614856417 Punjab1901512491462 Jharkhand140705199129 Chhatisgarh10109761369 Uttarakhand8008484795 Goa7075511460 Tripura5520367528 Puducherry4147253758 Manipur301818147 Himachal Pradesh2879171013 Nagaland24056594 Arunachal Pradesh179011053 Chandigarh120671520 Meghalaya9173305 Sikkim7832971 Mizoram5022820
  Bihar flood victims block NH28, attack police in Muzaffarpur over relief material
India, All India

Bihar flood victims block NH28, attack police in Muzaffarpur over relief material

ANI
Published : Aug 7, 2020, 2:56 pm IST
Updated : Aug 7, 2020, 3:02 pm IST

Three police personnel, including the station house officer, were injured and 12 have been arrested so far, Muzaffarpur SSP said

As many as 69,03,640 people have been affected while 21 have died due to the floods in Bihar. (Photo- AFP)
  As many as 69,03,640 people have been affected while 21 have died due to the floods in Bihar. (Photo- AFP)

Muzaffarpur: The personnel of the Sarka police station in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district were attacked by flood victims who blocked National Highway 28, claiming they were not being provided relief material after the recent floods inundated their villages.

"We were informed that nearby flood victims had blocked the national highway around the Sarka Police station yesterday. On reaching the spot, the locals attacked the police personnel with lathis and stones were pelted at them," Jayant Kant, Muzaffarpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) said while speaking to the media.

 

He added, "Three police personnel, including the station house officer, were injured and 12 have been arrested so far. Further investigation is underway to address the situation."

As many as 69,03,640 people have been affected while 21 have died due to the floods in Bihar. So far, 33 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and SDRF have been deployed, according to the state government.

Tags: muzaffarpur, sarka police, bihar, bihar flood victims, national highway 28, relief material, bihar floods
Location: India, Bihar, Muzaffarpur

