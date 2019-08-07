Yediyurappa asks MPs to purse state projects with Centre

Wednesday, Aug 07, 2019 | Last Update : 09:47 AM IST

Yeddyurappa is visiting the national capital for the first time after assuming charge as Karnataka chief minister.

 The meeting was attended by MPs from the BJP and the Congress.

Karnataka: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa on Tuesday urged MPs from the state to put extra efforts in pursuing with the Centre all pending projects to make the state number one in the country.

He was speaking at a meeting of state MPs here on the penultimate day of Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The meeting was attended by MPs from the BJP and the Congress. Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, D V Sadananda Gowda, Pralhad Joshi and Suresh Angadi were also present in the meeting.

The MPs discussed issues related to Karnataka for nearly two hours, Yeddyurappa told reporters after the meeting.

"We have decided to hold the MPs' meeting every three months," he said.

Several pending issues related to railways, highways and irrigation, like proposed Mekedatu project were discussed in the meeting, the chief minister said.

Earlier addressing the MPs, he said, "In order make Karnataka number one state in the country, MPs should put in extra efforts in seeking funds for the state from the central government."

"I expect your cooperation and support to get central help for the development of the state. In cooperative federalism, central and state cooperation is important. There is a need to raise issues related to state's land, water and language in Parliament," an official statement quoted the chief minister as saying.

Yeddyurappa said he had discussed with the prime minister and Union ministers the pending projects and issues related to minimum support price, coal block allocation, MNGREGA and highways.

He informed the parliamentarians that the five districts in northern Karnataka are affected by floods and some parts of the state are facing drought.

The state government is prepared to meet any untoward situation, he said.

"The situation is under control and the support of MLAs and MPs is required to get the central relief fund for the state," he added.

Earlier in the day, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union ministers.

