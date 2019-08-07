Worried US, UN urge India, Pak to exercise restraint

Ms Ortagus noted that India has described the actions in J&K as “strictly an internal matter”.

New Delhi/ Washington/New York: The United States has said it is “closely” observing the events in Jammu and Kashmir, while UN secretary general Antonio Guterres is apparently following with “concern the tense situation in the India-Pakistan region” while urging all parties to exercise restraint. This follows India’s move to bifurcate J&K and revoke Article 370.

US state department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus on Monday told news agency PTI in Washington, “We are closely following the events in Jammu and Kashmir. We take note of India’s announcement revising the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir and India’s plan to split the state into two union territories.” He added, “We call on all parties to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control (LoC).”

Ms Ortagus noted that India has described the actions in J&K as “strictly an internal matter”. She, however, expressed concern about the alleged human rights situation in J&K, saying, “We are concerned about reports of detentions and urge respect for individual rights and discussion with the affected communities.”

Meanwhile, UN secretary general Antonio Guterres is following with concern the tense situation in the India-Pakistan region and urges all parties to exercise restraint, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said here on Monday.

“We are following with concern the tense situation in the region... We urge all parties to exercise restraint,” Mr Dujarric said at the daily press briefing, adding that the UN is also aware of reports of restrictions in Kashmir in India.

Answering another question on whether the UN chief intends to play a role in resolving the issue, Dujarric said, “We are very concerned about the rise in tensions. As for the secretary general’s role, he has often expressed his position on that and his position remains the same,” a reference to the UN chief’s position that his good offices are always available should “both sides” ask for it.

Mr Dujarric also referred to a brief statement he issued on Sunday that the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) observed and reported an increase in military activity at the Line of Control (LoC) in recent days.

“The United Nations appeals to both sides to exercise maximum restraint to ensure that the situation does not further deteriorate,” he had said in the statement on Sunday.