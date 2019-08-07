Wednesday, Aug 07, 2019 | Last Update : 03:59 AM IST

UAE, Sri Lanka welcome India’s move

THE ASIAN AGE.
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe (Photo: AFP)
New Delhi: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has welcomed the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and reorganistaion of the state while ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India expressed hope that the decision of the Indian government to scrap Article 370 would help improve the social, economic conditions and will help in the welfare of the people of J&K and Ladakh.

“I understand Ladakh will finally become a Union Territory. With over 70% Buddhist it will be the first Indian state with a Buddhist majority. The creation of Ladakh and the consequential restructuring are India’s internal matters. I have visited Ladakh and it is worth a visit,” Mr Wickremesinghe said in a tweet. He is the first foreign top leader to back India’s move to scrap the special status to J&K.

Similarly, the ambassador of UAE to India is the first foreign envoy to back India’s move. In an interview to the Gulf News, Dr Al Banna said: “We also took note of the introduction of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill in the Indian Parliament aimed at replacing Article 370 with the creation of Ladakh region and the state of Jammu and Kashmir as India’s two new Union Territories.”

The newspaper quoted him saying that from his understanding the reorganisation of states is not a unique incident in the history of independent India and that it was mainly aimed at reducing regional disparity and improving efficiency.

