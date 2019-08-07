Wednesday, Aug 07, 2019 | Last Update : 09:47 AM IST

India, All India

Swaraj, Sheila Dikshit, Madan Lal Khurana: Within a year, Delhi loses 3 former CMs

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 7, 2019, 8:41 am IST
Updated : Aug 7, 2019, 8:41 am IST

On July 20, 2019, three-time chief minister and veteran Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away due to cardiac arrest.

(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

New Delhi: With the shocking demise of Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday night, the national capital has lost three of its former chief ministers in less than a year.

Swaraj, who was the former External Affairs Minister and the Chief Minister of Delhi for a brief period from October-December 1998, passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest.

On July 20, 2019, three-time chief minister and veteran Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away due to cardiac arrest. Dikshit and Swaraj died within a month.

Madan Lal Khurana, who was the chief minister from 1993-96, passed away in October 2018.

Tags: rip sushma swaraj, sheila dikshit, madan lal khurana, sushma swaraj
Location: India, Delhi

