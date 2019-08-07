Wednesday, Aug 07, 2019 | Last Update : 11:50 AM IST

Sunny Deol Lok Sabha attendance unimpressive, skipped 28 days of Parliament

In total, the Gurdaspur lawmaker attended nine sittings of Parliament while giving miss to Lok Sabha for 28 days out of a total of 37 days.

 According to Lok Sabha's attendance record, Deol attended parliament for five continuous days soon after the resumption of the monsoon session but then gave it a miss for the next whole week. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Actor and Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol failed to impress with his attendance record in the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha by not attending the house for 28 days.

According to Lok Sabha's attendance record, Deol attended parliament for five continuous days soon after the resumption of the monsoon session but then gave it a miss for the next whole week.

In total, the Gurdaspur lawmaker attended nine sittings of Parliament while giving a miss to Lok Sabha for 28 days out of a total of 37 days that the house functioned, including the extended session.

In his debut election, Deol had defeated sitting MP and Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar by 82,459 votes from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat in Punjab.
He had joined the BJP on April 23, this year.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP had won this seat after fielding actor Vinod Khanna. After Khanna's demise in April 2017 by-polls were held and the seat went to Congress' Jakhar.

Deol is the third member of his family to join politics. Earlier in 2004, his father Dharmendra had also won the Bikaner Lok Sabha constituency for the BJP and his wife Hema Malini won Uttar Pradesh's Mathura seat for the party for a second consecutive term in the national elections.

