NSA Doval breaks breads with people in Shopian, takes stock of situation

ANI
Published : Aug 7, 2019, 8:20 pm IST
Updated : Aug 7, 2019, 8:20 pm IST

Doval was seen ineracting with a few oeople in a shut-down market over food and inquired about their well being.

Doval also met with the personnel of Jammu and Kashmir police. (Photo: ANI)
Shopian: Amid heightened security in the Kashmir valley, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday visited Shopian and met with some local people as part of his visit for an assessment on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of stripping the state of its special status and downgrading it to a Union Territory.

Doval was seen ineracting with a few oeople in a shut-down market over food and inquired about their well being. He also explained to them the Centre's decisions.

He also assured them that their welfare was the government's prime concern.

"How is everything? What do you people think?" he asks the group to which one of them replied "Everything is good".

"Yes, everything will be fine. Everyone should live peacefully. Whatever the almighty does is good. Your security and well being is our only concern. We are thinking about the growth and welfare of your generations," the NSA said.

Later he also met with security personnel in Shopian in the presence of DGP Dilbag Singh.

"The Whole country is proud of CRPF. Wherever there is a need, the personnel are deployed and they have always managed the situation well. In Kashmir also we are very proud of your discipline, morale and work ethics", he told the security personnel.

Doval also met with the personnel of Jammu and Kashmir police.

Meanwhile, Reasi District Collector Indu Kanwal Chib has announced that all schools and colleges will remain closed on Thursday whereas the government offices and banks will resume services from Thursday.

Doval reached the state a day after Home Minister Amit Shah announced abrogation of Article 35A and dilution of Article 370, provisions that gave the special right to subjects of the state over several matters including land, government jobs and scholarships.

The government has also bifurcated the state and carved out Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

