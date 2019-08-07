Wednesday, Aug 07, 2019 | Last Update : 03:33 PM IST

India, All India

'Now you can marry fair women from Kashmir,' says BJP MLA; see video

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 7, 2019, 1:59 pm IST
Updated : Aug 7, 2019, 1:59 pm IST

'With the government's Kashmir decision, BJP workers could now go there, buy plots of land and get married,' Vikram Saini said.

The clip of the speech was widely circulated on the social media. (Photo: Screengrab)
Muzaffarnagar: Explaining the merits of the Centre’s move to repeal Article 370, a UP BJP lawmaker said that the party workers could now marry fair women from Kashmir. The comments from Vikram Saini were caught on camera.  

“With the government's Kashmir decision, BJP workers could now go there, buy plots of land and get married,” Vikram Saini said on Tuesday at a function at Muzaffarnagar to celebrate the Article 370 move.

Saini said, “The workers are very excited and those who are bachelors can get married there. There is no issue now. Earlier, there was lot of atrocities on women. If a woman from Kashmir got married to a man from Uttar Pradesh, her citizenship would be revoked. There was different citizenship for India and Kashmir."

"Muslim workers should celebrate. They can get married to fair Kashmiri girls. There should be celebrations. Everyone should celebrate, be it Hindus or Muslims. This is something the entire country should be celebrating,” he added.

The clip of the speech was widely circulated on the social media.

Asked about his misogynistic statement, the lawmaker said there was nothing objectionable in what he said.

Giving clarification, he said, “Now anyone can get married to a Kashmiri girl without any issue. That is all I said and it is the truth. This is freedom for the people of Kashmir. That is why we organised the event. Now, Kashmiris have attained freedom."

Tags: article 370, bjp, kashmir issue, viral video
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

