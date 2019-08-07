Wednesday, Aug 07, 2019 | Last Update : 03:32 PM IST

India, All India

Internal matter, won't have impact internationally: envoy on reorganisation of J&K

PTI
Published : Aug 7, 2019, 2:46 pm IST
Updated : Aug 7, 2019, 2:46 pm IST

The Indian Parliament on Tuesday approved a resolution abrogating special status to J&K under Article 370 of the Constitution.

'It's something that doesn't in anyway touch upon or affect the LoC, the international boundary and therefore, doesn't have any impact on our relationship with any other state (country)," said Shringla while speaking on "Contemporary India: Foreign Policy, Development Strategy, and Regional Priorities for Modi 2.0'. (Photo: File | ANI)
 'It's something that doesn't in anyway touch upon or affect the LoC, the international boundary and therefore, doesn't have any impact on our relationship with any other state (country)," said Shringla while speaking on "Contemporary India: Foreign Policy, Development Strategy, and Regional Priorities for Modi 2.0'. (Photo: File | ANI)

Washington: The reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter of India and it will have no impact on relations with other countries, India's envoy to the US has said.

The Indian Parliament on Tuesday approved a resolution abrogating special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and a bill for splitting the state into two Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

This reorganisation does not affect either the international boundary or the Line of Control (LoC) and the move is aimed at good governance, Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla told a Washington audience on Tuesday.

He said the move is to ensure socioeconomic benefits that go to the people of India also go to the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the disadvantaged sections of the population there.

"The reorganisation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories with their own council and legislature is an administrative decision. It's a decision which seeks to ensure that we provide good governance," Shringla said.

Responding to a question at the Heritage Foundation think-tank, the envoy said the reorganisation of a state is not a new concept in India and Jammu and Kashmir is the 12th to be reorganised.

"It's something that doesn't in anyway touch upon or affect the LoC, the international boundary and therefore, doesn't have any impact on our relationship with any other state (country)," said Shringla while speaking on "Contemporary India: Foreign Policy, Development Strategy, and Regional Priorities for Modi 2.0".

"It's an internal matter of India," he said, adding that the idea of bifurcating the state into two Union Territories is to ensure that developmental benefits go directly to the people.

In his first public appearance in Washington DC after the move of the Modi government, Shringla hoped that the reorganisation of the state would lead to its economic development and bring in more investment.

"We will see a great deal of change for the better. It would be greatly beneficial for the development of the state," he said.

Meanwhile, in multiple statements, members of the Kashmiri Pandit community said that articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution were unwarranted in the first place and only impeded complete integration of the state within the Union of India.

The community hoped that these constitutional amendments will enable them to get justice and reclaim their ancestral homeland in Kashmir from where they were displaced since the early 1990s.

These move by the Indian government will also improve the security situation with respect to cross-border terrorism and bring peace, harmony and stability in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

"The only people to lose from this historic decision are those with special interests and corrupt political, community, and religious leaders whose only aim has been to hold onto power over their constituencies.

"With these amendments, their hegemonic days will soon be over and all the political and economic benefits will actually reach the masses," Lalit Koul, a Kashmiri Pandit from Boston, said.

Lalit Wanchoo from Maryland said the Indian government's action to abolish Article 370 and bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories were very bold decisions.

"I believe that in the long run this will be extremely beneficial for the people of Jammu and Kashmir without impacting its peculiar ethnicity," he said.

Shakun Malik said the community hopes its displaced members will find a path to their homes soon. "We hope that reservations for the minority will bring education, employment and the health care to the needy," he said.

Tags: 370 revoked, indian envoy
Location: United States, Washington

Latest From India

At least two people have died as Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura and Raichur districts in the north, Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada in the coast and Shivamogga and Chickamagaluru in the Malnad or hill region have been hit amid torrential rains. (Photo: PTI)

Southern Karnataka on red alert as 15 districts across state hit by floods

A series of warning letters were issued to her for supporting the nuns' protest at Ernakulam seeking the arrest of Bishop Mulakkal. (Photo: ANI)

Kerala nun who protested against rape accused bishop dismissed from Church

NDRF carrying out rescue operations in Kolhapur. (Photo: ANI)

Maharashtra: NDRF deployed in flood-affected Kolhapur; over 1000 people rescued

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for creating Jammu and Kashmir as a union territory, Kumar said that the security forces will now be able to deliver properly 'without any undue political interferences'. (Photo: ANI)

'Took 72 yrs to do away with provisions that gave rise to separatism': Ex-J&K DGP

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 India launch date leaked

2

Photo of officers leading black man by rope in Texas sparks outrage

3

First 2021 iPhone 13 image surfaces and we can’t wait for it to become a reality

4

World’s first 108MP camera sensor on a smartphone to be launched by Xiaomi

5

Massive Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak surfaces

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Amidst heavy Mumbai rains on Friday, Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Kajol's son Yug and veteran actress Tanuja has participated in Tanishaa Mukerji's tree plantation drive in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Amid heavy rain, Kajol, Jackie participate in tree plantation drive

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham