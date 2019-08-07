Wednesday, Aug 07, 2019 | Last Update : 05:21 PM IST

Industry leaders condole Susham Swaraj's death

Swaraj passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Tuesday night.

Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: India Inc, on Wednesday, mourned the death of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, describing her as a fiery orator and a great leader who inspired the nation.

Swaraj passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Tuesday night. The BJP veteran, who suffered a cardiac arrest, was 67.

"India has lost a great leader. Your contribution to the nation is an inspiration. RIP Sushma Swaraj," Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani tweeted.

Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said a glorious chapter in Indian politics has come to an end with the 'sudden and sad' passing away of Sushma Swaraj.

"A fiery orator who could be spellbound public and equally make a forceful case of India in the UN General Assembly on terrorism, she was a politician of all hues," Mittal added.

"I had the privilege of knowing her in my formative years in mobile industry when she took charge of the telecom ministry at a very critical time. She grasped the complex issues in a remarkably short period and delivered some key and transformative policies," Mittal said.

In an emotional tweet, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said: "... RIP Mother India...You carry with you the affection of over a billion people".

Assocham President B K Goenka described her as a tall leader who combined extreme dignity with a professional competence and compassion as India's external affairs minister.

"#SushmaSwaraj Ji was an excellent orator, a strong & fearless leader and a tireless politician who always worked for a better India. Having known her for many years, this loss is deeply personal. #RIPSushmaJi, may we continue to be inspired by your elegance," Chairman & MD of JSW Group Sajjan Jindal tweeted.

"She was hardworking, popular, a fine human being, had unmatched oratory skills and a saviour of last resort for stranded Indians. In my several meetings during her MEA avatar, I found her proactive and caring. The tricolour Indian flag was etched in her heart. RIP #SushmaSwaraj," RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka tweeted.

Ficci President Sandip Somany said India has lost a great parliamentarian, people's minister, and exemplary leader.

