Wednesday, Aug 07, 2019 | Last Update : 03:58 AM IST

India, All India

India seeks security to diplomats in Pakistan

THE ASIAN AGE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published : Aug 7, 2019, 3:07 am IST
Updated : Aug 7, 2019, 3:07 am IST

The Pakistan delegation to Jeddah is led by its foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Pakista PM Imran Khan (Photo; AFP)
 Pakista PM Imran Khan (Photo; AFP)

New Delhi: India has issued a note verbale to Pakistan foreign office asking Imran Khan government to provide adequate security to the Indian high commission (IHC) in Islamabad following protests in that country against scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources said that India has sought higher security for its diplomats and its high commission keeping in view the negative media reports and protests that may lead to security threats against Indian diplomats and the high commission in Islamabad.

There were protests in various parts of Pakistan after union home minister announced scrapping of Article 370 removing special status of Jammu and Kashmir and granting it a Union territory status. Pakistan foreign secretary Sohail Mahmood had on Monday summoned Indian high commissioner of India, Ajay Bisaria, to register strong protest against this move by New Delhi.

Every since the news of Artcile 370 abolition came, Pakistan foreign office has been scrambling for support from Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and called for a meeting of the “Contact Group on Jammu Kashmir” in Jeddah on Tuesday to discuss the latest development that took Pakistan by surprise.

The Pakistan delegation to Jeddah is led by its foreign minister  Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Media reports from Pakistan quoted government officials as saying that Islamabad would exercise “all possible options to counter the illegal steps” taken by India regarding Jammu and Kashmir and that the area has been recognised as a site of international dispute.

Pakistan Army Chief  General Qamar Javed Bajwa  on Tuesday declared that his troops are “firmly standing by the Kashmiris in their just struggle to the very end. We are prepared and shall go to any extent to fulfil our obligations in this regard.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Mr Imran Khan while addressing a joint session of his Parliament on Tuesday warned India of another Pulwama kind of attack.

“They (Indian government) will now crack down even harder on the Kashmiri people. They will try to suppress the Kashmiri resistance with brute force. I fear that they may initiate ethnic cleansing in Kashmir to wipe out the local population. With an approach of this nature, incidents like Pulwama are bound to happen again. I can already predict this will happen. They will attempt to place the blame on us again,” Mr Khan said in his Parliament.

Tags: imran khan, indian high commission

Latest From India

Shyam Rajak (Photo: ANI)

Centre’s move on Article 370 heats up Bihar politics

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe (Photo: AFP)

UAE, Sri Lanka welcome India’s move

Indian Army on Tuesday foiled two infiltration bids by terrorists in Uri and Machhal sectors of the Jammu and Kashmir.

2 infiltration bids foiled by military along LoC

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Delhi lawyer moves SC against Article 370 dilution

MOST POPULAR

1

Tamil Nadu Minister urges people to take up #rainwaterchallenge

2

'It will end our slavery': West Pakistan refugees celebrate Article 370 scrapping

3

Photos: Singer Halsey passionately kisses BF Yungblud on his birthday

4

UP government to plant 22 crore saplings on August Kranti Diwas

5

Apple-branded credit card rolls out to some on Tuesday

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Amidst heavy Mumbai rains on Friday, Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Kajol's son Yug and veteran actress Tanuja has participated in Tanishaa Mukerji's tree plantation drive in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Amid heavy rain, Kajol, Jackie participate in tree plantation drive

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham