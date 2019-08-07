Wednesday, Aug 07, 2019 | Last Update : 09:46 AM IST

‘Golden words, it's legacy’: Twitter remembers Sushma Swaraj and her ‘Mars’ tweet

Published : Aug 7, 2019, 8:55 am IST
Updated : Aug 7, 2019, 8:55 am IST

As Indians all over the world mourn her death, social media is flooded with tributes for the remarkable leader.

In 2017, one Twitter user even tweeted her saying he was stuck on mars. Swaraj's simply worded yet wonderful reply to him won over social media instantly.
 

New Delhi: Former external affairs minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj died late on Tuesday night of cardiac arrest. She was 67.



Among the many moving messages, what stands out is a tweet by Swaraj that is now being shared by many on the micro-blogging site.

In 2017, one Twitter user even tweeted her saying he was stuck on mars. Swaraj’s simply worded yet wonderful reply to him won over social media instantly.

She was known for her promptly helping those who reached out to her on Twitter. While many wrote to her in dire situations with issues related to visas and passports, several people also put forth bizarre requests.

In her last tweet, just hours before her death, Swaraj congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the passage of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation bill in Parliament.

Tributes poured in from leaders across the party lines.

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

(Photo: File)

The meeting was attended by MPs from the BJP and the Congress. (Photo: File)

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for creating Jammu and Kashmir as a Union Territory, Kumar said that the security forces will now able to deliver properly 'without any undue political interferences'. (Photo: ANI)

