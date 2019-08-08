Wednesday, Aug 07, 2019 | Last Update : 08:39 PM IST

India, All India

Delhi loses two former woman chief ministers in over a fortnight

AGENCIES
Published : Aug 7, 2019, 8:34 pm IST
Updated : Aug 7, 2019, 8:34 pm IST

Sushma Swaraj cremated with state honours, daughter Bansuri performs last rites.

The two leaders, belonging to two ideologically disparate parties, had a lot in common. Both were gritty, articulate, rooted, popular, widely respected and had connections across the political spectrum. (Photo: ANI)
 The two leaders, belonging to two ideologically disparate parties, had a lot in common. Both were gritty, articulate, rooted, popular, widely respected and had connections across the political spectrum. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi has had two women Chief Ministers and both of them passed away in about a fortnight of each other.

Congress leader Sheila Dikshit,81, passed away on July 20 and BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, 67, on August 6.

The two leaders, belonging to two ideologically disparate parties, had a lot in common. Both were gritty, articulate, rooted, popular, widely respected and had connections across the political spectrum.

They exuded personal warmth and had an easy connect with people and were politically active till the very last.

Their paths crossed when Sushma Swaraj was Delhi Chief Minister briefly in 1998 and Sheila Dikshit had been made Delhi Congress chief.

Congress won the elections, Dikshit became chief minister and continued in the post for a record 15 years by leading the party to victory in two successive elections.

Swaraj had accepted the challenge to be Delhi Chief Minister ahead of assembly polls and moved back to central level politics after the results.

She became a member of Rajya Sabha in 2000 and held portfolios of Information and Broadcasting, Health and Family Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

She was Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha from 2009-2014 and served as External Affairs Minister in the first Narendra Modi government.

Dikshit won her first election from Uttar Pradesh and Swaraj from Haryana but they became chief ministers of Delhi. Both the leaders also lost elections in their political career.

Swaraj was the youngest cabinet minister in Haryana. A powerful speaker, her political rise as a national leader of BJP also in some ways matched the political rise of her party.

Swaraj and Dikshit accepted the challenges given to them by their parties. Swaraj contested from Bellary in Karnataka against Congress President Sonia Gandhi. She lost the seat, regarded a Congress stronghold, by a rather narrow margin of 55,000 votes.

Dikshit was projected as a chief ministerial candidate by Congress in Uttar Pradesh in the last assembly polls before the party struck an alliance with Samajwadi Party.

She was made chief of Delhi Congress ahead of this year's Lok Sabha elections and did not shy away from contesting polls.

Apart from Dikshit and Swaraj passing away, another former Delhi Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana died in October last year.

Delhi has lost three former chief ministers in less than a year.

Tags: sheila dikshit, shushma swaraj, deaths, congress, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Doval also met with the personnel of Jammu and Kashmir police. (Photo: ANI)

NSA Doval breaks breads with people in Shopian, takes stock of situation

On Wednesday, Kumaraswamy attacked Yediyurappa over not being present in the state when northern districts had been facing the flood fury. (Photo: File)

Elliddiyappa (where are you) Yediyurappa?: HDK counters campaign against his son

More details awaited. (Photo: Twitter | @pid_gov)

Post Article 370, Pakistan expels Indian envoy, suspends trade

Karunanidhi, who was Tamil Nadu's longest-serving chief minister, breathed his last on this day last year at the age of 94 after a period of prolonged illness. (Photo: ANI)

Mamata Banerjee unveils statue of Karunanidhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Vivo S1 review- Jack of all trades

2

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' budget for dream home will leave you awestruck

3

Apple iPhone XR gets massive discount in limited time sale; grab it now

4

UP artist makes 6 feet charcoal portrait of Sushma Swaraj to pay tribute

5

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 India launch date leaked

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMLife

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham