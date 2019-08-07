Wednesday, Aug 07, 2019 | Last Update : 01:42 PM IST

36 Bills, 281 hrs: Modi 2.0 produces most productive Parliamentary session

In first Budget session after the newly elected Modi govt took charge, LS worked for 281 hrs, which is 135 per cent of the scheduled hrs.

Twenty eight of these were passed by both Houses, the highest for any session in the last 10 years. None of the Bills introduced in this session were referred to any committee. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: In its first session after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Parliament passed not only landmark bills like repealing of Article 370, Triple Talaq Bill, but also created the record for maximum Bills passed in the last 67 years.

Lok Sabha passed 36 Bills, out of which, in seven cases, there was recorded voting (21 per cent) at some point during the discussion. This is higher than the 16th Lok Sabha, in which, recorded voting was called for 8 per cent of the Bills.

According to News18 report, the newly elected Modi government took charge, Lok Sabha worked for 281 hours, which is 135 per cent of the scheduled hours. It is higher than any other session in the past 20 years. The session was extended by the Centre in order to complete legislative business.

Thirty eight Bills were introduced in the Parliament during the session. Twenty eight of these were passed by both Houses, the highest for any session in the last 10 years. None of the Bills introduced in this session were referred to any committee.

Ninety four per cent first-term MPs participated in a debate during the session; 96 per cent women MPs participated.

