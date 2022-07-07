Thursday, Jul 07, 2022 | Last Update : 05:06 PM IST

  India   All India  07 Jul 2022  Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to get married today
India, All India

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to get married today

PTI
Published : Jul 7, 2022, 12:16 pm IST
Updated : Jul 7, 2022, 12:45 pm IST

Mann (48), will be tying the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur, who belongs to Pehowa in Haryana's Kurukshetra

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann during his wedding ceremony in Chandigarh. AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chadha are also seen. (PTI Photo)
 Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann during his wedding ceremony in Chandigarh. AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chadha are also seen. (PTI Photo)

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will get married at a private ceremony here on Thursday.

Mann (48), will be tying the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur, who belongs to Pehowa in Haryana's Kurukshetra.

It will be Mann's second marriage. He had separated from his first wife in 2015 and has two children -- daughter Seerat Kaur (21) and son Dilshan (17) -- from his first marriage.

Tight security arrangements have been made at the residence of the chief minister here.

Gurpreet Kaur (30), shared a picture of herself on Twitter and wrote, Din Shagna Da Chadya (the day of marriage has arrived).

She also thanked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders for their congratulatory messages.

According to the AAP, family members of Mann, including his mother and sister, and a few guests will attend the wedding, which will be solemnised according to Sikh rituals.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal along with his family will attend the ceremony.

Talking to reporters here, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said, A new chapter in CM Bhagwant Mann's life is going to start today. I congratulate Mann saab's family, his mother and sister. It will be a small function. Only family members will attend."

"We all are happy that happiness has returned to Mann saab's family after a long time. It was his mother's dream to see her son getting settled again. Today, that dream is going to come true," he added.

Gurpreet Kaur completed her MBBS from a private university in Haryana in 2018. She has two elder sisters who are settled abroad. 

Tags: punjab chief minister, bhagwant singh mann, bhagwant singh mann marriage
Location: India, Punjab

Latest From India

: External Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during their bilateral meeting ahead of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Jaishankar presses for early resolution of outstanding LAC issues in talks with Wang

Centre has put restrictions on the exports of wheat flour exports and other related products like maida, semolina, wholemeal atta and resultant atta. (Representational image: AFP)

After ban on wheat, India restricts exports of flour, other derivatives

Three people died in a landslide that took place at Panjikal village of Bantval in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka (Photo by arrangement)

Three dead in landslide in Dakshina Kannada, heavy rains continue unabated in Mumbai

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. (AP)

New COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant BA.2.75 detected in India: WHO

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham