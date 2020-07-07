Tuesday, Jul 07, 2020 | Last Update : 02:09 PM IST

Maharashtra government launches MahaJobs job portal for 'sons of soil'

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 7, 2020, 11:34 am IST
Updated : Jul 7, 2020, 11:34 am IST

Thackeray also expressed his disapproval over several industries sacking workers amid the lockdown.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI)
 Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday launched the state government’s MahaJobs portal that aims to make available job opportunities to the ‘sons of the soil’ or domiciled persons. During the launch, Thackeray expressed his disapproval over several industries sacking workers at a time when the government is allowing resumption of business activities in the state.

The chief minister observed that migrant workers, who went to their native states due to the lockdown, have started coming back to Maharashtra slowly after his government allowed resumption of business activities.

“Today, we have jobs available, but there are no workers. Though this is the factual position, I noticed a strange scenario yesterday. Several industries have started slashing salaries of workers or are sacking them,” he said.

“The sons of the soil or the migrant workers, who had not returned to their states and were reporting at workplaces, are being sacked. This is not right,” the chief minister said, adding that the issue needs to be discussed with industrialists as the state government is trying to resolve difficulties that they are facing. The MahaJobs portal is the need of the hour, he said.

Thackeray asked the authorities to take a regular stock of how useful the portal turns out in terms of the number of applicants actually getting jobs using the online platform, which will be run by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation. The portal’s launch was attended by the state industries minister Subhash Desai, labour minister Dilip Walse Patil, skill development minister Nawab Malik and minister of state for industries Aditi Tatkare via video conferencing.

Desai said some of the sectors for which job seekers can apply through the portal include engineering, logistic, textile and pharmaceutical. Skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled candidates can apply for jobs by uploading their details on the portal, which can be accessed by employers/industries also, the government said.

Tags: coronavirus in maharashtra, cm uddhav thackeray, job reservation
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

