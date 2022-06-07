Defence min nod to buy military equipment worth Rs 76,390 crore

The proposals cleared on Monday are under ‘Buy (Indian)’, ‘Buy and Make (Indian)’ and ‘Buy (Indian-IDDM)’ categories

New Delhi: The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday cleared proposals worth Rs 76,390 crore, including next generation Corvettes (NGC) for Indian Navy.

DAC accorded Acce-ptance of Necessity (AoN) for procurement of next generation Corv-ettes (NGC) for Indian Navy at an estimated cost of Rs 36,000 crore. These NGCs will be versatile platforms for variety of roles including surveillance missions, escort operations, deterrence, Surface Action Group (SAG) operations, search and attack and coastal defence. These NGCs would be constructed based on new in-house design of Indian Navy using latest technology of ship building and would contribute to further the government’s initiative of SAGAR (Security and Growth for all in the Region).

The proposals cleared on Monday are under ‘Buy (Indian)’, ‘Buy and Make (Indian)’ and ‘Buy (Indian-IDDM)’ categories. This will provide substantial boost to the Indian defence industry and reduce foreign spending significantly.

For the Indian Army, the DAC accorded fresh AoNs for procurement of bridge laying tanks, wheeled armoured fighting vehicles with anti-tank guided missiles and weapon locating radars through domestic sources with emphasis on indigenous design and development.

The DAC also accorded AoNs for manufacture of Dornier Aircrafts and Su-30 MKI aero-engines by the Navratna CPSE Hindustan Aeronautics Limited with focus on enhancing indigenisation particularly in indigenising aero-engine material.

In pursuance of the government’s vision for digital transformation in defence, ‘Digital Coast Guard’ project under ‘Buy (Indian) Category has been approved by the DAC. Under this project, a pan India secure network for digitising of var