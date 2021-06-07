India records 1,00,636 fresh Covid infections; active case tally drops to 14,01,609

Monday, Jun 07, 2021 | Last Update : 07:10 PM IST

PTI
Published : Jun 7, 2021, 10:34 am IST
Updated : Jun 7, 2021, 10:34 am IST

The weekly positivity rate has declined to 6.21 per cent

Health workers and volunteers from Tamilnadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) carry the body of a COVID-19 victim for burial in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)
 Health workers and volunteers from Tamilnadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) carry the body of a COVID-19 victim for burial in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: India reported 1,00,636 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 61 days, taking the infection tally to 2,89,09,975, while the number of active cases dropped to 14,01,609, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Monday.

The death toll due to coronavirus reached 3,49,186 with 2,427 new fatalities, the lowest in around 45 days, the data updated at 8 am showed.

 

A total of 96,982 new cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours on April 6.

Also, 15,87,589 tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 36,63,34,111, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.34 per cent.

It has been less than 10 per cent for 14 consecutive days, the ministry said.

The weekly positivity rate has declined to 6.21 per cent.

The number of active cases has reduced to 14,01,609, comprising 4.85 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 93.94 per cent.

A net decline of 76,190 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

 

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for 25 consecutive days.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,71,59,180, while the case fatality rate has further increased to 1.21 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India had crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4.

