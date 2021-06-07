Monday, Jun 07, 2021 | Last Update : 06:57 PM IST

  India   All India  07 Jun 2021  19-year-old gangraped in UP's Bareilly: 3 of 6 accused held, police say
India, All India

19-year-old gangraped in UP's Bareilly: 3 of 6 accused held, police say

PTI
Published : Jun 7, 2021, 3:41 pm IST
Updated : Jun 7, 2021, 3:41 pm IST

Those arrested on Sunday have been sent to jail, while the one held on Monday is being interrogated

The incident occurred in the Izzatnagar police station area of Bareilly city on May 31. (File Photo)
 The incident occurred in the Izzatnagar police station area of Bareilly city on May 31. (File Photo)

Bareilly: Three men have been arrested in connection with the alleged gangrape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Monday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said two of the accused were arrested on Sunday, while one was held on Monday.

 

The incident occurred in the Izzatnagar police station area of Bareilly city on May 31. The woman, along with two of her male friends, had gone to the area on a scooty. The six accused against whom a case has been registered allegedly caught hold of her, took turns to rape her and then beat her up, while her friends were chased away, police said.

Initially, the woman did not narrate her ordeal to her family members but later, told her sister about it.

A case of gangrape was registered against the six accused on Saturday.

Police said the accused arrested on Monday had intercepted the woman and her two friends on the day of the incident and informed the five others.

 

Those arrested on Sunday have been sent to jail, while the one held on Monday is being interrogated, they added.

Tags: up rape case, up gangrape, bareilly
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Bareilly

Latest From India

Schools have been asked to strictly adhere to all the COVID protocols while conducting school-based assessments. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

School-based assessment online, says CBSE, extends date for uploading Class 12 marks

The guidelines have mentioned the use of Remedesivir. (Photo: PTI/File)

Health Ministry issues guidelines for rational use of medicines, tests for COVID-19 patients

A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a man at the drive-in vaccination centre, at Akshardham, in New Delhi, June 7, 2021. (PTI /Ravi Choudhary)

People above 45 yrs will be given vaccines at polling booths: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Health workers and volunteers from Tamilnadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) carry the body of a COVID-19 victim for burial in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

India records 1,00,636 fresh Covid infections; active case tally drops to 14,01,609

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham