Friday, Jun 07, 2019 | Last Update : 04:14 PM IST

India, All India

#JusticeforTwinkle: Victim's mother urges PM Modi, Yogi to hang accused

ANI
Published : Jun 7, 2019, 3:09 pm IST
Updated : Jun 7, 2019, 3:09 pm IST

The body of the girl was found in a garbage dump on Sunday.

A postmortem was conducted under the supervision of a three-doctor team which confirmed that she was strangulated but ruled out the possibility of rape, the police said. (Photo: ANI)
 A postmortem was conducted under the supervision of a three-doctor team which confirmed that she was strangulated but ruled out the possibility of rape, the police said. (Photo: ANI)

Aligarh: Shilpa Sharma, mother of the two-year-old Twinkle, who was brutally murdered in Aligarh, on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to serve justice to her daughter by hanging the accused.

The body of the girl was found in a garbage dump on Sunday. Two persons, Zahid and Aslam, have been arrested for killing the child in Tappal area of the city. Police said that on June 5 the girl was abducted and killed in a revenge crime over a financial dispute her father had with Zahid. A postmortem was conducted under the supervision of a three-doctor team which confirmed that she was strangulated but ruled out the possibility of rape, the police said.

Read: #JusticeforTwinkle: 2-year-old girl killed over financial dispute in Aligarh

"The girl went missing on May 30 from our relative's home. We searched every street in the area, but could not find her. Later, we got to know about her on May 2. The sweepers told us about the body when we saw it, then we got to know that it was our child. When we saw the body, one of her hand was missing and her eyes were burnt with acid (tezaab). Even her legs were fractured. We don't know why they did this to her. We want the police to arrest the family members of the accused. We want justice," the victim's mother told ANI here.

"I want the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government and Yogi Adityanath-led state government to serve her justice in a manner that the world sees it. They should hang them," she added.

Asked to share details about the matter, Shilpa said, "He (Zahid) had taken Rs 10,000 from us for his father's treatment. My father-in-law had given it to him and when he asked him to pay back, Zahid denied taking any amount. Later, he even challenged my father-in-law. We had no clue that he would do anything like this."

Not only about Zahid but Shilpa also revealed shocking details about Aslam, the other accused in the case.

"Aslam had raped his own four-year-old daughter. Since then his wife is staying at her parents' house with their daughter," she claimed.

Shilpa's mother-in-law has also demanded justice for her granddaughter.

"We want justice. With folded hands, I request to hang the victims. The condition of the child was so bad, that I couldn't even see her," she said.

The brutal murder triggered a deluge of reactions on social media with hashtags demanding justice for the girl trending on Twitter.

Besides popular Bollywood celebrities, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed dismay at the brutal murder and termed it "shocking" and "inhuman".

Tags: narendra modi, yogi adityanath, twinkle sharma, minor girl raped
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Aligarh

Latest From India

President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament on June 20. (Photo: ANI)

Ahead of parliament session, government reaches out to Opposition

‘The coalition government will successfully complete its five-year term. Any talk of mid-term polls now is irrelevant,’ Kumaraswamy also said. (Photo: File)

Govt will complete full term, says Kumaraswamy after son speaks of polls

During interrogation, Mushtaq Ahmed Malik (38), from Doda district, and Nadeem Akhter (24), from Kathua district, revealed to security officials that they were also being guided by their handlers in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. (Photo: Representational)

Major ISI plot to revive militancy in Jammu foiled, 6 arrested

BJP Chief BS Yeddyurappa accused Chief Minister Kumaraswamy of doing 'political drama'. (Photo: File)

Kumaraswamy doing political drama amid water crisis, says Yeddyurappa

MOST POPULAR

1

Collector gives up air conditioners for malnourished children

2

Fishnet bikini: The hottest new trend in swimwear

3

Indian-American activist storms on stage, shouts at Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

4

Does the Nokia 2.2 fit in contemporary universe of budget smartphones?

5

Kerala lottery results to be declared today; first prize worth Rs 80 lakh

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

On Thursday, Ajay Devgn arranged a prayer meet for his late father and action director, Veeru Devgan. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tabu, Urmila Matondkar, Aruna Irani, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others paid homage to the veteran fight master. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan prayer meet: Big B, Salman, Kareena & others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Tiger, Saif, Katrina, Malaika and others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham