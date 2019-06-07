Friday, Jun 07, 2019 | Last Update : 12:41 PM IST

India, All India

‘JD(S) leaders should be ready’: Kumaraswamy's son on Assembly polls

PTI
Published : Jun 7, 2019, 12:19 pm IST
Updated : Jun 7, 2019, 12:19 pm IST

The video of Nikhil Kumaraswamy speaking to JD(S) workers in Mandya two days ago was first shared by party worker Sunil Dandiganahalli.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy's statement comes close on the heels of A H Vishwanath's resignation as state JD(S) chief after owning 'moral responsibility' for the party's debacle in the Lok Sabha polls and flaying the functioning of the coalition government. (Photo: File)
 Nikhil Kumaraswamy's statement comes close on the heels of A H Vishwanath's resignation as state JD(S) chief after owning 'moral responsibility' for the party's debacle in the Lok Sabha polls and flaying the functioning of the coalition government. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Indicating "lack of trust" between the coalition partners, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy was purportedly seen in a video asking Janata Dal Secular or JDS workers to prepare themselves for the assembly elections. In the video that was shared widely on social media, he is heard telling party workers that the elections may come anytime, be it next year or after two or three years.

"We need to start now only. We should not say we will do it later. We have to prepare from the next month onwards. We do not know when it (election) comes, next year, after two years or three years. JD(S) leaders should be ready," Nikhil Kumaraswamy said in the video.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who lost the recent Lok Sabha poll from Mandya to BJP-backed independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh in a fiercely fought contest, however, said there was no threat to the government and his father will complete the tenure.

"There is no problem to the government. It will complete (its tenure). You get tensed due to reports in media. It is not like that. We know what is there inside (the government). Kumaranna (Kumaraswamy) will run (the government) for the next four years too," he said.

The video of Nikhil Kumaraswamy speaking to JD(S) workers in Mandya two days ago was first shared by party worker Sunil Gowda Dandiganahalli.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy's statement comes close on the heels of A H Vishwanath's resignation as state JD(S) chief after owning "moral responsibility" for the party's debacle in the Lok Sabha polls and flaying the functioning of the coalition government.

The Congress is also in turmoil with miffed "sidelined" senior leaders openly slamming the party's state leadership over the poll debacle and functioning of the coalition.

The coalition partners could win only one seat each from Bengaluru Rural and Hassan, with BJP capturing 25 of the 28 seats in the state.

Tags: hd kumaraswamy, nikhil kumaraswamy, jd(s), bjp, congress
Location: India, Karnataka

Latest From India

'Given that the NITI Aaayog has no financial powers and the power to support state plans it is fruitless for me to attend the meeting,' Mamata said. (Photo: File)

'Fruitless for me to attend NITI Aayog meeting': Mamata to PM Modi

Policemen who were killed a day after they deserted their unit to join militants' ranks in J&K' s Pulwama. (Photo: File)

J&K police personnel having joined militancy shot dead

The Chief Minister held a meeting of the YSR Congress Legislature Party at his residence here in the morning where he announced the decision to appoint five deputy chief ministers. (Photo: File)

Andhra CM Reddy to have 5 deputy Chief Ministers in full 25-member Cabinet

The government order (GO) also lays emphasis on safety of women employed in these units. (Photo: File)

TN government allows 24*7 operation of shops, establishments

MOST POPULAR

1

Bharat box-office update: Salman Khan’s film mints this much rupees on day 2

2

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Players to watch out for in Pakistan vs Sri Lanka clash

3

3 Indian-origin women among America's richest self-made women: Forbes

4

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk split after 4 years

5

New Samsung Galaxy Note 10 renders reveal radical redesign

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

more

ALSO FROMLife

Celebrate all kind of love from around the world, this Pride Month. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Pride Month: Celebrating all kinds of love

Muslims hug and greet each other after the prayers in the premises of the Jama Masjid in Delhi. (Photo: AP/Manish Swarup)

India celebrates Eid ul-Fitr: Highlights of the day

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41-gun salute to welcome US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP/Tim Ireland)

Queen Elizabeth II hosts President Trump on his 3 day state visit to Britain

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham